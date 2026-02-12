Winter Olympics Helmet Scandal: Pardon Impossible Execute

The Disciplinary Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has reinstated the accreditation of Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych following an appeal by IOC President Kirsty Coventry, the committee announced on its official website.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The Department for Culture, Media and Sport, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Olympic rings

Athlete May Attend but Not Compete

Under the decision, Heraskevych is permitted to remain at the Olympics but is not allowed to take part in competitions.

Coventry previously met with Heraskevych, who had sought to compete wearing a helmet displaying photographs of athletes killed during the war. Observers noted that the IOC president appeared visibly emotional after the meeting.

IOC Explains Grounds for Disqualification

The IOC stated that its objections did not concern the content of Heraskevych's message but rather the context in which it was to be presented. Political demonstrations and statements are prohibited during Olympic competitions.

"These rules exist to ensure fairness, while also allowing athletes to express themselves and at the same time guaranteeing their safety,” Coventry said.

The committee emphasized that Heraskevych had been offered alternative ways to honor the memory of his compatriots, including wearing a black mourning armband, but he declined.

"We have 130 conflicts around the world. If everyone expresses grief, these will no longer be competitions. That would lead to chaos. The issue is not the content but the place where he wanted to do this,” said Mark Adams, IOC Director of Communications.

Heraskevych Responds

Heraskevych reacted briefly to the ruling, writing on social media: "This is the price of our dignity.”

The Olympic Charter prohibits political, religious, and racial propaganda or demonstrations during competitions.

Zelensky Criticizes IOC Decision

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the committee's actions, arguing that the decision contradicts the principles of Olympism.

"Sport does not mean indifference, and the Olympic movement should help stop wars. Unfortunately, the decision of the International Olympic Committee to disqualify Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych suggests otherwise,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky thanked the athlete for his stance, adding that "having courage is more important than having medals.”

Other Athletes Receive Equipment Warnings

Warnings regarding competition equipment were also issued to freestyle skier Kateryna Kotsar, who intended to compete with a helmet bearing a political slogan, and short track skater Oleh Handei. Officials required Handei to modify his gear after the International Skating Union identified what it considered political elements in the design.