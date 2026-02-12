World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
IOC Disqualifies Ukrainian Skeleton Athlete at Olympics 2026 Over His Helmet

The International Olympic Committee disqualified Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych ahead of his first run at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The decision followed a dispute over the athlete's helmet, which featured images of Ukrainian athletes who died during the war.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sandro Halank, Wikimedia Commons, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
IOC Cites Rules Violation

In a statement, the IOC said the helmet did not comply with established regulations. The committee noted that the ruling was issued despite what it described as numerous exchanges with Heraskevych, including discussions held on the day of the decision.

According to the committee, Heraskevych had been permitted to use the helmet during training sessions. The IOC also indicated that the athlete was offered the opportunity to display the helmet after competition while passing through the mixed zone.

Athlete Reacts to Decision

Heraskevych spoke publicly about the restriction several days earlier. He described the committee's decision as deeply upsetting and stated that he intended to continue efforts to secure the right to compete wearing the helmet.

"The decision simply breaks my heart. We will fight for the right to compete in this helmet,” Heraskevych said.

Political and Public Response

The controversy drew attention beyond the sporting arena. Volodymyr Zelensky was among those who voiced support for the Ukrainian athlete. The situation reignited debates over the interpretation of Olympic regulations governing athlete equipment and political neutrality.

The IOC has not announced any further disciplinary measures beyond the disqualification. The incident has generated significant discussion within the sports community and among observers of the Games.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
