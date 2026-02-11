Singapore Offers $788K for Olympic Gold at 2026 Winter Games

Singapore tops the list of countries offering the largest financial rewards for Olympic victories at the 2026 Winter Games in Italy, according to USA Today. The country's sole representative is 23-year-old alpine skier Faiz Basha. If he wins a gold medal, he will receive $788,000, $394,000 for silver, and $197,000 for bronze.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The Department for Culture, Media and Sport, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Olympic rings

Other Top Countries for Olympic Prize Money

Other nations with high payouts include:

Hong Kong at $767,000 for gold,

at $767,000 for gold, Italy at $213,000,

at $213,000, Poland at $211,000,

at $211,000, Slovenia at $162,000.

Poland also rewards champions with a Toyota Corolla, a furnished two-room apartment, jewelry, and a festive voucher. Austria provides gold Philharmonic coins valued at $23,700 for first place.

Countries Offering Minimal or No Cash Prizes

Some nations provide modest rewards:

New Zealand $3,000 for gold,

$3,000 for gold, Australia $14,000,

$14,000, Denmark $15,000,

$15,000, Canada $18,000.

Meanwhile, Great Britain, Sweden, and Norway do not offer cash prizes, focusing instead on scholarships and grants for training.

2026 Winter Olympics Overview

The Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo will conclude on February 22, with 116 medal events scheduled. Russia is participating with 13 athletes under a neutral status, following international regulations.