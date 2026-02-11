World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukrainian Skeleton Athlete Challenges IOC Helmet Ban

Sport

Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych has violated an equipment restriction imposed by the International Olympic Committee by appearing at a training session wearing a helmet that featured images of deceased athletes.

Vladyslav Heraskevych at the 2022 Winter Olympics (4)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Міністерство молоді та спорту України, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Vladyslav Heraskevych at the 2022 Winter Olympics (4)

Heraskevych described the IOC's decision as one that "simply breaks the heart,” expressing frustration over the ban.

"It feels as though the IOC is turning its back on athletes who formed part of the Olympic movement by denying us the opportunity to honor them on the sporting stage — a stage they will never return to,” Heraskevych said.

Athlete Criticizes 'Special Rules'

Heraskevych noted that the IOC previously allowed similar tributes but claimed that officials applied "special rules” in Ukraine's case. He emphasized that he does not intend to abandon the issue and plans to submit an official request to the IOC seeking permission to compete in the helmet at the Olympic Games.

IOC Explains Equipment Ban

Mark Adams, the IOC's Director of Communications, commented on the controversy surrounding Heraskevych's helmet.

Adams stressed that the committee respects the athlete's desire to commemorate fellow competitors. However, he pointed out that the Olympic Charter prohibits political, religious, or racial messaging at Olympic venues. He reiterated that athletes must remain focused exclusively on sport.

Officials determined that Heraskevych's helmet violated rules that apply equally to all participants at the Winter Games. Adams added that the IOC nevertheless agreed to accommodate the Ukrainian athlete by allowing him to wear a black armband on the helmet.

Previous Olympic Protest

During the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, Heraskevych also attracted attention for expressing his views. He appeared on the track holding a sign that read "No War in Ukraine,” which he displayed after his third competitive run.

At that time, the IOC quickly addressed the situation and declined to impose sanctions.

"We spoke with the athlete. It was a general call for peace. The matter is closed for the IOC,” the organization's press service stated.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
