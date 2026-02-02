FIFA Chief Proposes Ending Political Bans in World Football

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has spoken out against the suspension of Russian national teams and clubs from international competitions, saying the decision should be reconsidered. His remarks were quoted by Sky News.
"This ban has not achieved anything, it has just created more frustration and hatred. Having girls and boys from Russia being able to play football games in other parts of Europe would help,"
Infantino said.
According to the FIFA president, the organization has a responsibility to reassess its current approach. He also proposed amending FIFA's statutes to prevent the exclusion of any country from football competitions on political grounds.
"We should change our rules to ban bans — to prohibit excluding countries from football for political reasons,”
Infantino emphasized.
As a result of sanctions imposed by FIFA and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), Russia's national teams have missed several major international tournaments. These include the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championship in 2024. Russian teams were also barred from taking part in the qualification process for the 2026 World Cup. In addition, Russian football clubs remain excluded from international competitions under UEFA jurisdiction.
Infantino's comments reflect a broader debate within international sport over the relationship between football and politics. While governing bodies have defended suspensions as necessary responses to geopolitical crises, critics argue that such measures primarily affect athletes and young players who have no influence over political decisions. The FIFA president has repeatedly stressed that football should serve as a unifying force rather than a tool for division, especially at the grassroots level.
Although Infantino did not announce any immediate changes, his statements mark one of the strongest public criticisms of the current policy from the head of world football. They may reopen discussions within FIFA and UEFA about the long-term consequences of political bans and the future reintegration of Russian teams into international competition. For now, Russia remains excluded, but Infantino's remarks suggest that the issue is no longer considered settled within the highest levels of global football governance.
