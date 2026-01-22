Russian Olympic Committee Unveils New Team Mascot Inspired by 1980 Legend

Russia Revives Iconic Olympic Bear as Mascot for Milan 2026 Games

The Russian Olympic Committee officially registered a unified mascot for the national team at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy. The symbol takes the form of a brown bear with a medal on its chest, created as a modern interpretation of the official mascot of the 1980 Moscow Olympics, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Olympic bear

The application for trademark registration was submitted back in July 2025, but Rospatent approved it only in January 2026. The prototype of the new bear was first presented to the public in December by Mikhail Degtyarev, Russia's Minister of Sport.

"It looks great and will replace the blue bear-no one knows where that one came from. This will be a proper bear, the one we are used to,” Degtyarev said at the time.

From the 1980 Classic to a New Olympic Era

The original Olympic bear from 1980 was created by illustrator Viktor Chizhikov. In 1977, the Olympic organizing committee held a competition to design a bear mascot, and Chizhikov's sketch won. At the time, the artist was 42 years old and already well known for his illustrations for children's books.

Given that the trend toward nostalgia has persisted for several years, the decision to revive the Olympic bear of 1980 appears both deliberate and symbolic. While the cult of the 1980s rose and faded by the middle of the previous decade, it gave way to the romanticization of the 1990s, followed by a growing reassessment of the prosperous 2000s with their club culture, glamor aesthetics, and displays of excess.

Yet the 2000s hardly left a strong sporting legacy in the collective memory. In this context, the Olympic bear of 1980 still outshines other symbols-by a wide margin.

Nostalgia, Neutral Status, and a Slow Return

The 2014 Sochi Olympics produced many memorable images, including the now-famous ring that failed to open due to a technical error. That moment quickly turned into a meme and was creatively reinterpreted. However, nostalgia for the 2010s has yet to take hold. Perhaps the Winter Olympics scheduled for 2030 will provide an opportunity to reassess the legacy of Sochi, but that time has not yet arrived.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will take place from February 6 to 26 in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. Russian athletes will compete under a neutral status. Even so, this represents a significant breakthrough compared with the Paris Olympics, when Russian athletes effectively had no opportunity to compete due to numerous restrictions.

Russian sport now moves slowly but steadily out of isolation. At the 2028 Olympics, which will take place in Los Angeles, Russian athletes may be able to compete not as neutral participants but under their national flag.

Who Will Represent Russia at the 2026 Olympics

In figure skating, one male and one female athlete from Russia will compete at the Games. Adelia Petrosyan and Petr Gumenik will perform in neutral status. Both skaters successfully qualified for the Olympics in September 2025 and went on to win the Russian national championship in December.

On January 21, the International Olympic Committee invited Russian cross-country skiers Saveliy Korostelev and Darya Nepryaeva to the 2026 Games. Since mid-December, both athletes have competed in World Cup events and secured Olympic quotas through international starts.

Their results have improved with each race. On January 4, Korostelev finished fourth in the mass start at the final stage of the Tour de Ski in Val di Fiemme, Italy. On the same day, Nepryaeva placed tenth overall.

Norwegian commentator Jan Petter Saltvedt believes Korostelev will fight for Olympic medals, especially in the 10-kilometer race. At the same time, two-time Olympic biathlon champion Dmitry Vasilyev said that Korostelev and Nepryaeva will face a difficult battle for podium places.

Speed skaters Ksenia Korzhova and Anastasia Semenova also received Olympic invitations. Both athletes compete on the World Cup circuit. Korzhova holds the Russian national title in the 3,000 meters and secured an Olympic license in that discipline. Semenova, a bronze medalist at the national championships in the mass start, also earned her Olympic quota.

The IOC invited short-track skaters Ivan Posashkov and Alena Krylova as well, and both confirmed their willingness to compete.

In luge, Pavel Repilov and Darya Olesik hope to receive IOC invitations. Both athletes compete internationally. In January, Olesik placed 12th at the European Championships in Oberhof, Germany, while Repilov finished 18th-results sufficient to qualify for the Olympics.

Russia also holds one quota each for men and women in alpine skiing, though final selections remain undecided. Yulia Pleshkova met the Olympic standard in downhill at World Cup events. Under competitions organized by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, Olympic qualification was also achieved by Ekaterina Tkachenko in slalom and giant slalom, Semyon Efimov in slalom, and Ivan Kuznetsov and Alexander Andriyenko in giant slalom.

Under IOC recommendations, Russian athletes will not compete in team sports such as hockey and curling. Russian biathletes were not admitted by the International Biathlon Union. Skeleton athletes, snowboarders, ski jumpers, and Nordic combined competitors failed to qualify in time, in part due to visa issues.

All Russian athletes admitted to the Games will compete without national symbols. They will use a turquoise flag bearing the abbreviation AIN, which stands for Individual Neutral Athletes, along with a separate musical theme instead of a national anthem.

According to Luc Tardif, head of the International Ice Hockey Federation, the IOC plans to fully restore the rights of Russian athletes by the 2028 Summer Olympics. Those Games will take place in Los Angeles, and Russian national hockey teams are expected to return to international competition by then.