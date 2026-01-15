Lokomotiv Midfielder Alexey Batrakov Reveals His Monthly Spending

Midfielder of Moscow's Lokomotiv and the Russia national team, Alexey Batrakov, has revealed the amount he typically spends each month. He shared the details in comments reported by Sovetsky Sport.

Photo: The official website of FC Lokomotiv by the Press Service of FC Lokomotiv, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ FC Lokomotiv

No Fixed Limit on Monthly Expenses

"I do not have a fixed spending limit. One month it can be 100,000 rubles ($1,300), another month 250,000 ($3,200), and sometimes even more, especially during holidays,” Batrakov said.

The footballer explained that his expenses fluctuate depending on the time of year and personal circumstances, making it difficult to define an average monthly figure.

Comparison With Other RPL Players

Earlier, Mutalip Alibekov, a player for Makhachkala's Dynamo, also disclosed his monthly spending. The Russian Premier League midfielder said he spends around 50,000 rubles per month, highlighting the wide financial differences among professional footballers.

Batrakov's Rising Market Value

In December, reports indicated that Batrakov, currently the most expensive Russian footballer, increased his market value even further. According to Transfermarkt, the midfielder's estimated value now stands at 25 million euros.