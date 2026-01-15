World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Lokomotiv Midfielder Alexey Batrakov Reveals His Monthly Spending

Russia’s Most Valuable Footballer Shares How Much He Spends Each Month
Sport

Midfielder of Moscow's Lokomotiv and the Russia national team, Alexey Batrakov, has revealed the amount he typically spends each month. He shared the details in comments reported by Sovetsky Sport.

FC Lokomotiv
Photo: The official website of FC Lokomotiv by the Press Service of FC Lokomotiv, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
FC Lokomotiv

No Fixed Limit on Monthly Expenses

"I do not have a fixed spending limit. One month it can be 100,000 rubles ($1,300), another month 250,000 ($3,200), and sometimes even more, especially during holidays,” Batrakov said.

The footballer explained that his expenses fluctuate depending on the time of year and personal circumstances, making it difficult to define an average monthly figure.

Comparison With Other RPL Players

Earlier, Mutalip Alibekov, a player for Makhachkala's Dynamo, also disclosed his monthly spending. The Russian Premier League midfielder said he spends around 50,000 rubles per month, highlighting the wide financial differences among professional footballers.

Batrakov's Rising Market Value

In December, reports indicated that Batrakov, currently the most expensive Russian footballer, increased his market value even further. According to Transfermarkt, the midfielder's estimated value now stands at 25 million euros.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Greenland — Where The Green Cash Grows
Columnists
Greenland — Where The Green Cash Grows
Ukraine’s Crisis Was Inevitable From the Start
World
Ukraine’s Crisis Was Inevitable From the Start
Popular
Asteroid CE2XZW2 Raises Impact Concerns After Recent Discovery

A recently discovered asteroid known as CE2XZW2 may collide with Earth with a high degree of probability, according to a senior researcher at Russia’s Institute of Applied Astronomy

Astronomers Track Asteroid CE2XZW2 With Potential Earth Impact
NATO Floods Rzeszow With Transport Aircraft Amid Urgent Ukraine Resupply
NATO Ramps Up Military Airlift to Poland’s Rzeszow Hub as Arms Supplies to Ukraine Intensify
Greenland — Where The Green Cash Grows
American Visa Freeze Leaves Russian Tourists Locked Out of the US
Greenland — Where The Green Cash Grows Guy Somerset Europe Missed Greenland’s Resource Boom as US and China Move In Oleg Artyukov Will Trump Cause Iranian Regime to Collapse? Alexander Shtorm
Kyiv’s Confrontation Path with Russia Ended in Crisis, Analyst Says
Chinese Navy Overtakes Russia in Nuclear Submarine Fleet Size
Greenland’s Rare Earths Expose Europe’s Strategic Blind Spot
Greenland’s Rare Earths Expose Europe’s Strategic Blind Spot
Last materials
Deadly Snowfall Hits Kamchatka as Roof Avalanches Kill Two Residents
Russia’s Most Valuable Footballer Shares How Much He Spends Each Month
Former Russian Deputy Labor Minister Found Dead in Moscow
Greenland — Where The Green Cash Grows
Astronomers Track Asteroid CE2XZW2 With Potential Earth Impact
US Suspends Visa Issuance for Russians, Effectively Halting Travel Flows
Ukraine’s Crisis Was Inevitable From the Start
Why the Classic Nivea Cream in the Blue Tin Still Matters in 2026
Europe Missed Greenland’s Resource Boom as US and China Move In
Russia Open to Dialogue With Witkoff and Kushner, Lavrov Says
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.