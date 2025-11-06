Ovechkin’s 900th Goal Sparks Celebration and Controversy in Washington’s 6–1 Win

Alexander Ovechkin has become the first player in NHL history to score 900 goals in regular-season play. The Washington Capitals captain set the record during the team’s dominant 6–1 win over the St. Louis Blues.

After the game, Ovechkin was showered with beer by teammate John Carlson in the locker room as the team celebrated the historic moment. The 40-year-old Russian forward’s milestone goal further cements his legacy as one of hockey’s all-time great scorers.

Puck Controversy with Binnington

The match also included an unexpected twist: St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington attempted to keep the puck from Ovechkin’s record-setting goal by hiding it in his equipment. An NHL official noticed and ordered the 32-year-old Canadian to return the puck, which was then preserved as a historic keepsake.

When asked about Binnington’s actions, Ovechkin laughed and declined to comment directly.

“Did you see how Binnington tried…?” a reporter asked. “Yes, I saw it. I’m not going to comment on that (laughs),” Ovechkin said, according to video posted on social media by journalist Jay Onrait.

A Career of Records

Last season, Ovechkin surpassed Wayne Gretzky’s career record of 894 regular-season goals to become the NHL’s all-time leading scorer. Including playoff games, Ovechkin now has 977 goals — second only to Gretzky’s 1,016 total across both regular and postseason play.