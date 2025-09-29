Zane Smith Survives Spectacular Flip in NASCAR Kansas Cup Overtime

Zane Smith, driver for Front Row Motorsports, walked away from a frightening crash during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. The incident unfolded in overtime after contact with fellow driver John Hunter Nemechek.

Overtime Chaos at Kansas

Smith’s car was sent up the wall after colliding with Nemechek’s vehicle, skidding along on two wheels before flipping violently onto the track. The wreck brought out the medical crew immediately, who helped Smith exit the car. Fortunately, he was uninjured.

Driver’s Reaction

Speaking to NBC Sports, Smith vented his frustration:

“It was a crazy race, no doubt. I barely had time to get settled after the restart when he just wrecked me. Nemechek ran right into me, and I ended up on the wall. I was already upset with how our day was going, and this just made it worse.”

Smith’s Background

At 26, Smith is already a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion. This season, however, he has struggled for results, currently sitting 27th in the Cup Series standings. The Kansas crash adds to what has been a challenging campaign for the young driver.