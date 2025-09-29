World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Zane Smith Survives Spectacular Flip in NASCAR Kansas Cup Overtime

Sport

Zane Smith, driver for Front Row Motorsports, walked away from a frightening crash during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. The incident unfolded in overtime after contact with fellow driver John Hunter Nemechek.

Overtime Chaos at Kansas

Smith’s car was sent up the wall after colliding with Nemechek’s vehicle, skidding along on two wheels before flipping violently onto the track. The wreck brought out the medical crew immediately, who helped Smith exit the car. Fortunately, he was uninjured.

Driver’s Reaction

Speaking to NBC Sports, Smith vented his frustration:

“It was a crazy race, no doubt. I barely had time to get settled after the restart when he just wrecked me. Nemechek ran right into me, and I ended up on the wall. I was already upset with how our day was going, and this just made it worse.”

Smith’s Background

At 26, Smith is already a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion. This season, however, he has struggled for results, currently sitting 27th in the Cup Series standings. The Kansas crash adds to what has been a challenging campaign for the young driver.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Netanyahu Faces UN Walkout Amid Travel Ban and ICC Arrest Warrant
Netanyahu Faces UN Walkout Amid Travel Ban and ICC Arrest Warrant
18 Freight Cars Derail and Catch Fire After Truck Ignores Red Signal in Smolensk
18 Freight Cars Derail and Catch Fire After Truck Ignores Red Signal in Smolensk
Ukrainian Channel Uses AI to Fill Empty UN Hall During Zelensky Speech
Ukrainian Channel Uses AI to Fill Empty UN Hall During Zelensky Speech
Video Shows Ukrainian Magura V5 Sea Drone Exploding off Novorossiysk
Video Shows Ukrainian Magura V5 Sea Drone Exploding off Novorossiysk
Bangkok Street Collapses Into 50-Meter-Deep Sinkhole Amid Metro Construction
Bangkok Street Collapses Into 50-Meter-Deep Sinkhole Amid Metro Construction
Fruit Flies Born in Orbit and 65 Mice Return to Earth After 30-Day Space Mission
Fruit Flies Born in Orbit and 65 Mice Return to Earth After 30-Day Space Mission
Macron Forced to Walk in New York as US President’s Convoy Blocks Streets
Macron Forced to Walk in New York as US President’s Convoy Blocks Streets
Israel Completes Development of Iron Beam Laser Defense System
Israel Completes Development of Iron Beam Laser Defense System
Trump Breaks Royal Protocol by Patting King Charles III on the Back During Windsor Visit
Trump Breaks Royal Protocol by Patting King Charles III on the Back During Windsor Visit
Turkey Unveils First Indigenous AKATA Submarine-Launched Cruise Missile
Turkey Unveils First Indigenous AKATA Submarine-Launched Cruise Missile
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.