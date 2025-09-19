Russian Athletes Granted Neutral Status for 2026 Winter Olympics Qualification

The International Skating Union (ISU) has permitted Russian figure skaters to participate in the qualification events for the 2026 Winter Olympics under neutral status. The qualifiers are scheduled from September 19 to 21 in Beijing, China.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Minnesota Historical Society, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Skates

ISU President’s Statement on Russian Participation

President of the ISU, Chae Yul Kim, explained that the organization aimed to avoid discrimination based on nationality. "We held internal discussions and decided that independent athletes should have the opportunity to compete in the Olympics, as for many of them this has been a lifelong dream," Kim said. He emphasized that the ISU continues to condemn ongoing events in Ukraine.

Russian Skaters in the Olympic Qualifiers

The Russian participants include Petr Gumennik and Adelia Petrosyan. To qualify for the Olympics, they must rank among the top five skaters. The ISU clarified that full discussions on reinstating Russian athletes to all international competitions will resume after the end of hostilities in Ukraine.

Expert Opinions on Russian Chances

Tatiana Tarasova, honored Soviet figure skating coach, said Gumennik's chances remain strong, noting that training with top coaches like Rafael Arutyunyan is standard for elite athletes. Former Russian skater Evgenia Medvedeva advised athletes to focus on performance without overthinking the pressure of responsibility.

ISU Financial Impact of Russian Exclusion

In July, the ISU reported financial losses linked to the ban on Russian skaters. The 2024 financial report showed operational losses of 8.5 million Swiss francs (9.1 million euros), 5.9 million francs higher than 2023. The ISU attributed lower competition levels and reduced commercial revenue to the absence of Russian athletes.

Background on the Ban

Russian athletes were banned from ISU competitions in March 2022, with the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics being their last major international event. The 2026 qualifiers mark their return under neutral status, allowing them a chance to compete without national affiliation.