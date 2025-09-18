Lokomotiv Midfielder Alexey Batrakov Becomes Russia’s Most Valuable Footballer at €23 Million

Midfielder Alexey Batrakov of Lokomotiv Moscow and the Russian national team has been valued at €23 million by Transfermarkt, making him the most expensive footballer in Russia.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Чивиста, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ FC Lokomotiv

Transfer value surge

The updated figures were published on September 18. Just three months ago, the 20-year-old midfielder was priced at €12 million. His value has since risen by €11 million, placing him at the top of the rankings for Russian players.

Other rising players

CSKA Moscow and national team midfielder Matvey Kislyak also saw his market value double since June. He is now estimated at €16 million, underscoring the growing recognition of young Russian talent.

Barcelona’s reported interest

Reports indicate that Barcelona has shown interest in Batrakov, placing the Lokomotiv midfielder on their shortlist of potential signings. This adds to speculation about a possible move abroad for the young Russian star.

Career and current season

Batrakov is a product of Lokomotiv’s youth academy and made his debut for the senior squad in March last year. In the current season of the Russian Premier League, he has played eight matches, scoring eight goals and providing two assists—an impressive return for a midfielder.