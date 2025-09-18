World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Lokomotiv Midfielder Alexey Batrakov Becomes Russia’s Most Valuable Footballer at €23 Million

Sport

Midfielder Alexey Batrakov of Lokomotiv Moscow and the Russian national team has been valued at €23 million by Transfermarkt, making him the most expensive footballer in Russia.

FC Lokomotiv
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Чивиста, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
FC Lokomotiv

Transfer value surge

The updated figures were published on September 18. Just three months ago, the 20-year-old midfielder was priced at €12 million. His value has since risen by €11 million, placing him at the top of the rankings for Russian players.

Other rising players

CSKA Moscow and national team midfielder Matvey Kislyak also saw his market value double since June. He is now estimated at €16 million, underscoring the growing recognition of young Russian talent.

Barcelona’s reported interest

Reports indicate that Barcelona has shown interest in Batrakov, placing the Lokomotiv midfielder on their shortlist of potential signings. This adds to speculation about a possible move abroad for the young Russian star.

Career and current season

Batrakov is a product of Lokomotiv’s youth academy and made his debut for the senior squad in March last year. In the current season of the Russian Premier League, he has played eight matches, scoring eight goals and providing two assists—an impressive return for a midfielder.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia Formally Withdraws from European Convention Against Torture
Russia
Russia Formally Withdraws from European Convention Against Torture
Hackers Publish Names of US, UK, and German Instructors Killed in Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Hackers Publish Names of US, UK, and German Instructors Killed in Ukraine
Popular
Silent Fiber-Optic Drones: Ukraine’s New Weapon Raises Fears in Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk

Ukraine has begun deploying new silent fiber-optic drones with triple explosive charges, raising alarms in Russian border regions for their lethal potential against both military and civilians

Silent Fiber-Optic Drones: Ukraine’s New Weapon Raises Fears in Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk
Switzerland Doubles Imports of Russian Gold Despite EU Sanctions
Switzerland Doubles Imports of Russian Gold Despite EU Sanctions
Longtime Putin Ally Dmitry Kozak Steps Down from Kremlin Post
European Union Starts Playing Dangerous Game with Trump and China
Switzerland Doubles Imports of Russian Gold Despite EU Sanctions Oleg Artyukov Gaza Under Siege: Ground Invasion, Massive Civilian Toll and Possible Deportations Andrey Mihayloff Forgotten Soviet-French Fire Truck: The Story of the Unique VMA-30 Prototype Sergey Mileshkin
Corruption Scandal and Gaza Policy Spark Calls to Oust Ursula von der Leyen
Melania Trump Sparks Debate in Britain With Burberry Coat and Dior Boots
Russia Formally Withdraws from European Convention Against Torture
Russia Formally Withdraws from European Convention Against Torture
Last materials
Lokomotiv Midfielder Alexey Batrakov Becomes Russia’s Most Valuable Footballer at €23 Million
Russian Forces Report Fresh Fighting Near Krasny Liman, Claim Heavy Ukrainian Losses
Brigitte Macron Prepares Photos and Expert Testimony to Prove Her Gender at Court
Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat Hit Again: Largest Russian Oil-Chemical Plant Under Attack
Zelensky Outlines Plans A and B of Conflict with Russia
Hackers Publish Names of US, UK, and German Instructors Killed in Ukraine
Switzerland Doubles Imports of Russian Gold Despite EU Sanctions
European Union Starts Playing Dangerous Game with Trump and China
Longtime Putin Ally Dmitry Kozak Steps Down from Kremlin Post
Alexander Ovechkin Celebrates 40th Birthday with Family in Washington
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.