Alexander Ovechkin Celebrates 40th Birthday with Family in Washington

Sport

Russian NHL star Alexander Ovechkin celebrated his 40th birthday with his family, sharing a golden-themed party photo that quickly drew public attention.

Alexander Ovechkin
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by All-Pro Reels from District of Columbia, USA, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Alexander Ovechkin

The Washington Capitals forward was photographed alongside his two sons in a festive setting filled with golden balloons arranged in the number "40." The picture appeared on the social media account of his wife, Anastasia Shubskaya (@nastyashubskaya).

Beyond the rink, Ovechkin has also seen impressive financial gains. Reports suggest that during his recent vacation, the hockey legend secured up to ten new advertising contracts with Russian companies, potentially earning him more than 3.3 billion rubles.

Ovechkin has played for the Washington Capitals since 2005. In 2018, he led the team to their first Stanley Cup victory. More recently, he made history by breaking Wayne Gretzky’s long-standing record for most goals scored in NHL regular season play.

As Ovechkin turns 40, fans and analysts alike are reflecting on his unparalleled career achievements, his enduring influence on the NHL, and his continued presence both on and off the ice.

