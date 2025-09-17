Croatian Authorities Expel Russian Wrestler Emin Sefershaev Before World Championships

Russian Greco-Roman wrestler Emin Sefershaev, who traveled to Zagreb to compete in the World Wrestling Championships, was forced to leave Croatia after authorities declared his visa invalid. The incident marks the first such case in the history of the championships.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Jørgen Løken, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Роман Власов

Visa Declared Invalid Upon Arrival

Sefershaev obtained his visa on August 27 and entered Croatia legally. However, shortly after checking into his hotel, law enforcement officials arrived and escorted him to a police station. He was informed that his documents were no longer valid, and he faced the prospect of being sent to a camp for displaced persons ahead of deportation.

Seven Hours in Custody Without Access

The European champion spent around seven hours at the police station. Present on site were the Russian consul, his lawyer, and the president of the Russian Wrestling Federation, Mikhail Mamiashvili, but none were allowed access to him. According to the team, “for several hours he awaited internment, but fortunately this did not happen.”

UWW Intervention Prevents Deportation

Deportation was prevented after personal intervention by Nenad Lalović, the head of United World Wrestling (UWW) and a member of the International Olympic Committee. Lalović arrived at the police station and negotiated a compromise: instead of deportation, Sefershaev was transferred to neighboring Serbia, from where he would return to Russia.

Departure with a Smile

Accompanied by police officers and the Russian consul, Sefershaev was driven to the Serbian border. Witnesses noted that the wrestler left Croatia “with a smile.” Mamiashvili described the situation as “absurd,” pointing out that Sefershaev had crossed the border without issues and was only questioned hours later.

“They even tried to claim that it was not him at all, and attempted to raise an issue over his passport allegedly being issued in Crimea, which is completely untrue — the passport was obtained in Krasnodar Krai,” said Mamiashvili.

Background: Neutral Status for Russian Athletes

Since 2023, United World Wrestling has allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate under neutral status, in line with IOC recommendations. The World Championships in Zagreb began on September 13 and are scheduled to conclude on September 21.