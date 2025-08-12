World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Canadian Star Maxime Comtois Says Playing for Dynamo Moscow Rekindled His Love for Hockey

Foreign Players Share Positive Impressions of Life and Hockey in Russia
Sport

Canadian forward Maxime Comtois of Moscow’s Dynamo has shared his impressions of playing in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), saying that his time in Russia has allowed him to rediscover the joy of hockey.

A moment in a game of ice hockey
Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use
A moment in a game of ice hockey

Finding Joy in Moscow

“The country has a bad reputation right now, but Moscow is still a beautiful city,” Comtois said. In 2024, he signed a one-year contract to assess his options, but ultimately found it difficult to leave the Russian capital. “I think Dynamo is the best place for me next season,” he concluded.

During the past KHL regular season, Comtois played 62 games, scoring 21 goals and recording 29 assists. In the playoffs, he appeared in 15 games, netting 7 goals and adding 6 assists.

Calling Out a KHL Problem

In May, Comtois spoke about communication issues with KHL referees, saying officials avoid interacting with foreign players.

“Even if they know English, they ignore you. If you try to speak with them, they send you back to the bench. They don’t want to explain anything,”

— Maxime Comtois

He described this as a significant problem for the league.

Positive Impressions of Russia

Earlier, Comtois said his overall impression of Russia has been extremely positive. He feels at home in Moscow and was not discouraged by the political situation when making his transfer. He also noted that his decision to play in Russia did not provoke any negative reaction among his compatriots.

Foreign Players Praise the KHL

In August, American coach John Torchetti recalled his time leading Moscow’s CSKA during the 2013/2014 season.

“I love Russia and want to come back,”

— John Torchetti

He believes fans enjoyed the team’s play under his leadership.

Before that, American forward Andrew Poturalski, a newcomer to KHL club Avangard, admitted that Russia had amazed him.

“I’m deeply impressed. I had heard many good things before coming, but everything I see exceeds my expectations,”

— Andrew Poturalski

Poturalski added that he cannot compare Omsk to any city he has visited before, as everything in Russia is entirely new for him.

Details

Maxime Comtois (born January 8, 1999) is a Canadian professional ice hockey left winger for HC Dynamo Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). He has previously played in the National Hockey League (NHL) with the Anaheim Ducks and Carolina Hurricanes. Comtois was drafted by the Victoriaville Tigres third overall in the 2015 QMJHL Entry Draft. On June 24, 2017, Comtois was selected in the second round, 50th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Ducks on March 3, 2018.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
