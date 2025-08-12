World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Figure Skating Stars Alexandra Trusova and Makar Ignatov Welcome Baby Boy

Olympic Figure Skater Alexandra Trusova Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Sport

Figure skating champion Alexandra Trusova and her husband, fellow skater Makar Ignatov, have become parents for the first time. On August 6, Alexandra gave birth to a son. Initially, the couple invited followers to guess the baby’s name, but once they brought him home, they decided on Mikhail.

Alexandra Trusova
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Okras, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Alexandra Trusova

Although Alexandra is only 21, she has often said in interviews that she has long been ready for family life and motherhood.

“I always said there’s no point in just dating for the sake of it. I even said I wanted a child quickly,”

the skater admitted.

She also shared that, ideally, she would have liked to have one lifelong relationship, but that did not happen. Her first romance, with Mark Kondratyuk, ended at his initiative.

“It was his decision. He simply told me it was over, that he wasn’t ready anymore. That was his choice,”

Trusova explained.

Her relationship with Makar, however, unfolded exactly as she had hoped—swiftly and decisively. They began dating in early 2024; by June, Makar had proposed in a romantic gesture, in August Alexandra became Mrs. Ignatova, and by spring 2025, the young couple announced they were expecting a child.

While sports experts believe the “Russian Rocket” is unlikely to return to competitive skating after giving birth—and therefore may never achieve her long-sought Olympic gold—Alexandra no longer seems troubled by this prospect.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Alexandra Trusova BEST Performance
Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
The Mystery Behind Trump’s Sudden Pivot Toward a Summit with Putin
Americas
The Mystery Behind Trump’s Sudden Pivot Toward a Summit with Putin
Trump Wants Homeless Out of Washington
World
Trump Wants Homeless Out of Washington
Popular
From Nuclear Threats to Negotiations: Trump’s Dramatic Shift Toward Russia

Donald Trump’s abrupt shift from maximum pressure on Russia to a planned summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska has stunned global observers and left analysts searching for answers

The Mystery Behind Trump’s Sudden Pivot Toward a Summit with Putin
Trump Could Visit Moscow Under One Condition
Trump’s Visit to Russia Depends on Concrete Results of Alaska Summit
Russian Media Prepares Public for Potential Endgame of Special Military Operation
Trump’s Summit with Putin: Can It Bring Peace to Ukraine?
Questionable Facts: How Western Media Mishandles Stories on North Korean Workers in Russia Vadim Gorshenin 25 Years After the Kursk Tragedy: The Unsolved Mystery Beneath the Barents Sea Andrey Mihayloff The Mystery Behind Trump’s Sudden Pivot Toward a Summit with Putin Lyuba Lulko
Trump Gives Alaska Back to Russia
BMW, Tesla, Mercedes-Benz: Ranking the Safest Vehicles of the Year
Putin-Trump Alaska Summit Will Deliver Hope, Russian Envoy Says
Putin-Trump Alaska Summit Will Deliver Hope, Russian Envoy Says
Last materials
Putin–Trump Summit in Alaska Confirmed for August 15 in Anchorage
Questionable Facts: How Western Media Mishandles Stories on North Korean Workers in Russia
Foreign Players Share Positive Impressions of Life and Hockey in Russia
Zelensky Confirms Planned Three-Way Summit With Putin and Trump
Meet the Russian ‘Ken’: Airport Guard Goes from Security to Luxury Fashion
25 Years After the Kursk Tragedy: The Unsolved Mystery Beneath the Barents Sea
Food Waste Concerns Prompt Turkey to Reevaluate All-Inclusive System
Olympic Figure Skater Alexandra Trusova Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Satellite Data Shows Europe Tripling Defense Factory Expansion Since 2022
Zelensky Softens Stance on Territorial Concessions Ahead of Putin–Trump Meeting
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.