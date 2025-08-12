Figure Skating Stars Alexandra Trusova and Makar Ignatov Welcome Baby Boy

Figure skating champion Alexandra Trusova and her husband, fellow skater Makar Ignatov, have become parents for the first time. On August 6, Alexandra gave birth to a son. Initially, the couple invited followers to guess the baby’s name, but once they brought him home, they decided on Mikhail.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Okras, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Alexandra Trusova

Although Alexandra is only 21, she has often said in interviews that she has long been ready for family life and motherhood.

“I always said there’s no point in just dating for the sake of it. I even said I wanted a child quickly,”

the skater admitted.

She also shared that, ideally, she would have liked to have one lifelong relationship, but that did not happen. Her first romance, with Mark Kondratyuk, ended at his initiative.

“It was his decision. He simply told me it was over, that he wasn’t ready anymore. That was his choice,”

Trusova explained.

Her relationship with Makar, however, unfolded exactly as she had hoped—swiftly and decisively. They began dating in early 2024; by June, Makar had proposed in a romantic gesture, in August Alexandra became Mrs. Ignatova, and by spring 2025, the young couple announced they were expecting a child.

While sports experts believe the “Russian Rocket” is unlikely to return to competitive skating after giving birth—and therefore may never achieve her long-sought Olympic gold—Alexandra no longer seems troubled by this prospect.