Forget sit-ups: this 10-minute workout builds your core and pelvic floor

No more crunches — a short workout for deep abs and safer strength
Sport

Most people still think of sit-ups when they want to train their abs. But in reality, traditional crunches may not be the best choice — especially for your back, neck, and pelvic floor.

Упражнение на пресс
Photo: flickr.com by PTPioneer, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Упражнение на пресс

This new approach uses exercises that activate your entire core while protecting vulnerable areas. The best part? It takes only 10 minutes a day.

According to this feature on Tom’s Guide, core-focused training can be more efficient and sustainable than classic crunches.

Smarter core exercises

Exercise Targets Why it's better
Plank Abs, back, pelvic floor No strain on spine or neck
Glute bridge Glutes and core Safe activation on the floor
Bird-dog Balance, core muscles Stabilizes and strengthens
Dead bug Coordination and abs Gentle but effective

Myths and facts

  • Myth: Crunches are the best way to get abs
    Fact: Functional training is more efficient and safer.
  • Myth: Planks are only about endurance
    Fact: They activate deep core and pelvic muscles too.

FAQ

  • Why train the pelvic floor?
    It supports your organs and helps with stability and control.
  • How often should I do this workout?
    3–5 times a week is enough to see benefits.

Who can benefit most

  • Postpartum women
  • People with desk jobs
  • Seniors seeking better balance
  • Anyone avoiding strain on the lower back

A strong core doesn’t require endless sit-ups. Just smart, targeted moves — and 10 minutes a day can make a real difference.

