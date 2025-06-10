Forget sit-ups: this 10-minute workout builds your core and pelvic floor

Most people still think of sit-ups when they want to train their abs. But in reality, traditional crunches may not be the best choice — especially for your back, neck, and pelvic floor.
This new approach uses exercises that activate your entire core while protecting vulnerable areas. The best part? It takes only 10 minutes a day.
According to this feature on Tom’s Guide, core-focused training can be more efficient and sustainable than classic crunches.
|Exercise
|Targets
|Why it's better
|Plank
|Abs, back, pelvic floor
|No strain on spine or neck
|Glute bridge
|Glutes and core
|Safe activation on the floor
|Bird-dog
|Balance, core muscles
|Stabilizes and strengthens
|Dead bug
|Coordination and abs
|Gentle but effective
A strong core doesn’t require endless sit-ups. Just smart, targeted moves — and 10 minutes a day can make a real difference.
