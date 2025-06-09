World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Cardio not working? Here’s why it might fail — and how to make it effective again

Why cardio alone won’t help you lose weight — and what to do instead
You’ve been running, cycling or walking regularly — but the scale won’t budge. What gives?

Photo: flickr.com by Lake Mead NRA Public Affairs, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Cardio can be powerful for burning calories, but only when done with the right intensity and structure. Otherwise, it may feel like effort wasted.

This report from Pravda.ru breaks down the most common cardio mistakes and how to adjust your workouts to finally see results.

Reasons your cardio might not be working

Cause Effect Fix
Low intensity Heart rate too low for fat burn Add bursts or intervals
Same workout every time Body adapts = less effort Rotate cardio types weekly
No strength training Less muscle = slower metabolism Combine weights and cardio
Post-workout overeating Negates calories burned Control meal timing and content
Stress, poor sleep Hormonal blocks to fat loss Prioritize rest and recovery

Cardio myths vs. reality

  • Myth: Longer cardio is always better.
    Fact: After 45–60 minutes, the benefits plateau and risks may rise.
  • Myth: You start burning fat right away.
    Fact: Fat burn kicks in after 20+ minutes at the right pace.

Cardio alternatives that work

  • Jump rope (10 min = 30 min jog)
  • Stair climbing or inclined walks
  • Dance-based workouts (Zumba, aerobics)
  • Swimming
  • HIIT (high-intensity interval training)

If cardio feels pointless, the problem may not be effort — but structure. Tweak your plan, mix your workouts, and give your body the chance to truly respond.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
How habits affect brain health — and how to improve it
How to remove tree stumps from your garden — effective tips
What your finger length ratio reveals about your health and longevity
What your finger length ratio reveals about your health and longevity
