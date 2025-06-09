Cardio not working? Here’s why it might fail — and how to make it effective again

You’ve been running, cycling or walking regularly — but the scale won’t budge. What gives?

Photo: flickr.com by Lake Mead NRA Public Affairs, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Бегущие люди

Cardio can be powerful for burning calories, but only when done with the right intensity and structure. Otherwise, it may feel like effort wasted.

This report from Pravda.ru breaks down the most common cardio mistakes and how to adjust your workouts to finally see results.

Reasons your cardio might not be working

Cause Effect Fix Low intensity Heart rate too low for fat burn Add bursts or intervals Same workout every time Body adapts = less effort Rotate cardio types weekly No strength training Less muscle = slower metabolism Combine weights and cardio Post-workout overeating Negates calories burned Control meal timing and content Stress, poor sleep Hormonal blocks to fat loss Prioritize rest and recovery

Cardio myths vs. reality

Myth: Longer cardio is always better.

Fact: After 45–60 minutes, the benefits plateau and risks may rise.

Fact: Fat burn kicks in after 20+ minutes at the right pace.

Cardio alternatives that work

Jump rope (10 min = 30 min jog)

Stair climbing or inclined walks

Dance-based workouts (Zumba, aerobics)

Swimming

HIIT (high-intensity interval training)

If cardio feels pointless, the problem may not be effort — but structure. Tweak your plan, mix your workouts, and give your body the chance to truly respond.