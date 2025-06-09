Cardio not working? Here’s why it might fail — and how to make it effective again

You’ve been running, cycling or walking regularly — but the scale won’t budge. What gives?
Cardio can be powerful for burning calories, but only when done with the right intensity and structure. Otherwise, it may feel like effort wasted.
This report from Pravda.ru breaks down the most common cardio mistakes and how to adjust your workouts to finally see results.
|Cause
|Effect
|Fix
|Low intensity
|Heart rate too low for fat burn
|Add bursts or intervals
|Same workout every time
|Body adapts = less effort
|Rotate cardio types weekly
|No strength training
|Less muscle = slower metabolism
|Combine weights and cardio
|Post-workout overeating
|Negates calories burned
|Control meal timing and content
|Stress, poor sleep
|Hormonal blocks to fat loss
|Prioritize rest and recovery
If cardio feels pointless, the problem may not be effort — but structure. Tweak your plan, mix your workouts, and give your body the chance to truly respond.
