Balance and coordination: why your body needs both and how to improve at home

Ever stumble while walking or lose your footing for no reason? These may seem like harmless moments, but they could point to something deeper: your balance and coordination need work.

Coordination is your body’s ability to perform precise movements, while balance allows you to stay stable in motion or stillness. Together, they affect how you walk, exercise, and avoid falls — especially as you age.

According to this guide published by Pravda.ru, anyone can improve these abilities with short, simple exercises at home — no equipment required.

Exercises to improve balance and coordination

Exercise Benefit How to do it One-leg stance Builds ankle and core strength 20 sec per leg, hands on hips Heel-to-toe walk Improves motor control Walk along a line, foot touching foot “Airplane” pose Challenges balance and focus Lean forward with one leg extended Wall ball toss Hand-eye coordination Use small ball, alternate hands

Common myths and facts

Myth: Balance only matters for athletes.

Fact: Everyone benefits from better balance — it prevents injury and improves posture.

Fact: It can be trained at any stage of life with the right approach.

What disrupts coordination?

Fatigue, mental stress and lack of sleep.

Sedentary lifestyle — core and stabilizers weaken.

Poor vision or inner ear issues (affecting balance systems).

Using your phone while walking — divided attention causes missteps.

Just 10 minutes a day of focused movement can restore your body’s natural ability to stay centered. Balance isn’t just physical — it’s foundational to how we live, move, and feel confident in our bodies.