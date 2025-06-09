World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Balance and coordination: why your body needs both and how to improve at home

Better balance, stronger body: daily exercises for coordination and control
Sport

Ever stumble while walking or lose your footing for no reason? These may seem like harmless moments, but they could point to something deeper: your balance and coordination need work.

Тренировка
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain
Тренировка

Coordination is your body’s ability to perform precise movements, while balance allows you to stay stable in motion or stillness. Together, they affect how you walk, exercise, and avoid falls — especially as you age.

According to this guide published by Pravda.ru, anyone can improve these abilities with short, simple exercises at home — no equipment required.

Exercises to improve balance and coordination

Exercise Benefit How to do it
One-leg stance Builds ankle and core strength 20 sec per leg, hands on hips
Heel-to-toe walk Improves motor control Walk along a line, foot touching foot
“Airplane” pose Challenges balance and focus Lean forward with one leg extended
Wall ball toss Hand-eye coordination Use small ball, alternate hands

Common myths and facts

  • Myth: Balance only matters for athletes.
    Fact: Everyone benefits from better balance — it prevents injury and improves posture.
  • Myth: You can’t improve coordination after a certain age.
    Fact: It can be trained at any stage of life with the right approach.

What disrupts coordination?

  • Fatigue, mental stress and lack of sleep.
  • Sedentary lifestyle — core and stabilizers weaken.
  • Poor vision or inner ear issues (affecting balance systems).
  • Using your phone while walking — divided attention causes missteps.

Just 10 minutes a day of focused movement can restore your body’s natural ability to stay centered. Balance isn’t just physical — it’s foundational to how we live, move, and feel confident in our bodies.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
*
Now reading
The world's largest snake — everything about the giant green anaconda
Animal
The world's largest snake — everything about the giant green anaconda
The most reliable car brands — see the reliability ranking
Auto
The most reliable car brands — see the reliability ranking
Popular
9000 years of secrets: ancient genetics challenges migration waves theory from Africa

Recent genetic studies on 9000-year-old skeletons prove that the theory of migration waves from Africa is wrong.

New genetic research disproves theory of migration waves from Africa
NASA astronaut finds a mysterious white spot in the Sahara; understand what happened
The mystery of the white mark found by a NASA astronaut in the Sahara Desert: what we know about this phenomenon
The giant green anaconda: the world's largest snake and its mysteries
Car reliability ranking: most reliable brands and how to choose
A Libertarian’s Disillusionment: Why Musk Walked Away from Trump Andrey Mihayloff Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden Guy Somerset Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation Dmitry Plotnikov
How habits affect brain health — and how to improve it
How to remove tree stumps from your garden — effective tips
Three essential exercises to improve posture and flexibility
Three essential exercises to improve posture and flexibility
Last materials
Better balance, stronger body: daily exercises for coordination and control
This crab stick salad skips the corn — and it’s even better this way
What to do if your liver shows signs of fat buildup — and when to worry
Confused by EVs with fuel tanks? Here's how range-extender cars work
Lemmings don’t jump off cliffs — here’s where the myth came from
Plum tree not fruiting? Here’s what’s wrong and what to do
The link between finger length and health: what studies reveal
DIY wardrobe freshener: learn how to create a natural scent for your clothes
NASA astronaut finds a mysterious white spot in the Sahara; understand what happened
Discover the most reliable used Chinese SUVs for those looking for great value
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.