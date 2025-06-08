The surprising benefits of weekly running for health: how running can transform your body

Recent studies have shown that running just once a week can bring numerous benefits to physical and mental health. Many people believe that in order to get positive results from running, you need to run every day, but this is not true. Weekly running is enough to improve cardiovascular condition and strengthen muscles.
Running once a week is an accessible way to incorporate high-intensity exercise into your routine. Even without the need to run daily, regular practice can significantly improve health, especially for those who lead a sedentary lifestyle.
According to this article published by Pravda.ru, weekly running has proven health benefits, such as strengthening the cardiovascular system, reducing the risk of chronic diseases, and relieving mental stress.
|Benefit
|How running contributes
|Long-term results
|Heart health
|Improves circulation and lowers blood pressure
|Reduces the risk of heart disease
|Weight control
|Boosts metabolism and burns calories
|Helps in weight loss and maintaining a healthy weight
|Stress reduction
|Increases endorphin production and improves mood
|Reduces anxiety and improves mental well-being
|Muscle strengthening
|Works leg and abdominal muscles
|Improves strength and muscle endurance
With weekly practice, you'll notice significant improvements in your health. Running is one of the simplest and most effective exercises to keep the body fit and the mind healthy.
