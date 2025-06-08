World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
The surprising benefits of weekly running for health: how running can transform your body

Discover how running once a week can improve your physical and mental health
Sport

Recent studies have shown that running just once a week can bring numerous benefits to physical and mental health. Many people believe that in order to get positive results from running, you need to run every day, but this is not true. Weekly running is enough to improve cardiovascular condition and strengthen muscles.


Photo: unsplash.com by Alexander Redl, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/


Running once a week is an accessible way to incorporate high-intensity exercise into your routine. Even without the need to run daily, regular practice can significantly improve health, especially for those who lead a sedentary lifestyle.

According to this article published by Pravda.ru, weekly running has proven health benefits, such as strengthening the cardiovascular system, reducing the risk of chronic diseases, and relieving mental stress.

Benefits of weekly running for health

Benefit How running contributes Long-term results
Heart health Improves circulation and lowers blood pressure Reduces the risk of heart disease
Weight control Boosts metabolism and burns calories Helps in weight loss and maintaining a healthy weight
Stress reduction Increases endorphin production and improves mood Reduces anxiety and improves mental well-being
Muscle strengthening Works leg and abdominal muscles Improves strength and muscle endurance

Myths about the benefits of running

  • Myth: "You need to run every day to see benefits."
    Fact: Running once a week already brings significant benefits for cardiovascular and mental health.
  • Myth: "Running is harmful to the joints."
    Fact: With the proper technique, running is safe and can even strengthen joints over time.

Tips for those starting to run weekly

  • Start with a light run and gradually increase intensity.
  • Wear proper shoes to prevent injuries to your feet and joints.
  • Combine running with other exercises, like stretching, to improve flexibility.

With weekly practice, you'll notice significant improvements in your health. Running is one of the simplest and most effective exercises to keep the body fit and the mind healthy.

