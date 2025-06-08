Three essential exercises to improve posture and flexibility

Correct posture and flexibility are essential for spinal health and overall body well-being. With intense routines and sedentary lifestyles, many people suffer from back pain and muscle stiffness. However, there is a simple solution: stretching and strengthening exercises.
In this article, we will show you three effective exercises that you can do at home to improve posture, increase flexibility, and prevent muscle pain. Regular practice of these exercises will help keep your spine aligned and your body more flexible.
According to this article published by Pravda.ru, incorporating these exercises into your daily routine can bring immediate benefits to your postural health and overall well-being.
|Exercise
|How to do it
|Benefits
|Neck stretch
|Incline your head to the sides, stretching the neck muscles
|Increases neck flexibility and relieves tension
|Cat-cow pose
|Get on all fours and alternate between arching and curving your back
|Improves spinal mobility and strengthens abdominal muscles
|Hip stretch
|Lie down and bring one knee toward your chest
|Improves hip flexibility and reduces back pain
By incorporating these simple exercises and following posture tips in your daily routine, you'll see improvements in your postural health, flexibility, and reduced muscle pain.
