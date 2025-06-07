Core training isn’t just about abs — here are the best exercises for spine, balance and daily strength

You’ve heard you need to “train your core” — but what does that really mean? And why do people with flat abs still suffer from back pain? The answer lies in what your core actually does.
The core includes more than visible abs — it involves deep muscles that stabilize the spine, align posture and transfer force between upper and lower body.
Without a strong core, even simple actions like walking, lifting or standing tall become inefficient and risk-prone. That’s why core strength is fundamental to real-world movement.
According to a recent article, you can target your core effectively with 5–10 minutes a day and no equipment.
|Exercise
|Target area
|Main benefit
|Plank
|Abs, lower back, shoulders
|Postural stability
|Bird-dog
|Back and glutes
|Balance and coordination
|Bicycle crunch
|Obliques
|Trunk rotation and core symmetry
|Glute bridge
|Glutes and lumbar
|Lower back relief
|Abdominal vacuum
|Deep core (TVA)
|Waist shaping, organ support
Fun fact: yogis often have powerful cores without crunches — just from maintaining balance and control. A strong core isn’t about looks — it’s about function.
