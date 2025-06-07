You hit the gym, eat clean and train hard — but your muscles still aren’t growing? The problem may lie outside your workout routine.
According to fitness experts, progress often stalls due to lack of rest, chronic stress, insufficient calories or poor training structure. The key isn’t always to train more — it’s to train smarter.
Other factors like age, genetics and alcohol can also impair muscle recovery and protein synthesis.
|Mistake
|What happens
|What to do instead
|Training every day
|Overtraining and stagnation
|Take 2 full rest days per week
|Sleeping less than 6h
|Hormonal disruption
|Aim for 7–9h of quality sleep
|No weight progression
|Muscles stop responding
|Increase load every 1–2 weeks
|Too clean diet
|Hidden calorie deficit
|Track intake and add healthy energy sources
Fun fact: studies show that 4 in 10 gym-goers underestimate how many calories are needed to build muscle. In other words, your plate may be the problem — not your workout.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russian forces have carried out a massive strike on Ukrainian targets in response to what Moscow described as terrorist acts committed by the republic