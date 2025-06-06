Flatten your belly with 3 simple exercises — and none of them are crunches

No gym, no pain: simple exercises to get a flatter stomach safely at home

Want a flatter belly but hate doing endless crunches? There are simple and effective exercises that work your core — and you can start doing them today.

Photo: freepik.com by kroshka__nastya, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Девушка на кровати

The key is activating deep abdominal muscles with controlled movements. With just 10 minutes a day, you may start to notice changes within weeks.

The best part: no gym required, no equipment, and no back strain. When done correctly and consistently, results follow fast.

According to this guide published by Pravda.ru, you don’t need intense workouts to get results — just proper form and consistency.

Top 3 exercises for your core

Exercise What it works Minimum time Plank Entire core 30 seconds per round Abdominal vacuum Deep transverse abs 3 sets of 15 seconds Leg raises Lower abs 10–15 reps

Common mistakes — and better options

Mistake: doing crunches every day

Alternative: 3x per week + clean eating

doing crunches every day 3x per week + clean eating Mistake: focusing on quantity

Alternative: proper technique matters more

FAQ — what if I’m new to this?

Can I do them lying down? Yes — the vacuum is done lying flat and is highly effective

Yes — the vacuum is done lying flat and is highly effective I have back pain — is this safe? Plank and vacuum are low-impact if done with correct form

Plank and vacuum are low-impact if done with correct form Do I need to change my diet? Yes — diet is 70% of belly results

Fun fact: the abdominal vacuum has been used by bodybuilders and yogis since the 1960s — and it's still one of the most effective ways to tone your inner core.