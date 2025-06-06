Flatten your belly with 3 simple exercises — and none of them are crunches

Want a flatter belly but hate doing endless crunches? There are simple and effective exercises that work your core — and you can start doing them today.
The key is activating deep abdominal muscles with controlled movements. With just 10 minutes a day, you may start to notice changes within weeks.
The best part: no gym required, no equipment, and no back strain. When done correctly and consistently, results follow fast.
According to this guide published by Pravda.ru, you don’t need intense workouts to get results — just proper form and consistency.
|Exercise
|What it works
|Minimum time
|Plank
|Entire core
|30 seconds per round
|Abdominal vacuum
|Deep transverse abs
|3 sets of 15 seconds
|Leg raises
|Lower abs
|10–15 reps
Fun fact: the abdominal vacuum has been used by bodybuilders and yogis since the 1960s — and it's still one of the most effective ways to tone your inner core.
