Eiger Trail: the Swiss hike that offers epic views without the need for climbing ropes

Hiking beneath the Eiger’s North Face: drama, glaciers, and train station access

Not all mountain hikes demand ropes and stamina. The Eiger Trail proves that you can experience raw Alpine grandeur with nothing but good shoes and a train ticket.

Photo: unsplash.com by Danka & Peter, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Свобода

Set in the Bernese Alps near Grindelwald, the trail runs along the base of the legendary North Face of the Eiger — a cliff that made mountaineering history.

Despite the dramatic surroundings, the hike is moderate and accessible, covering around 6 kilometers in a gentle descent that takes about 2–3 hours to complete.

The original description of the trail highlights its rare combination of stunning scenery and convenient train access.

Key route facts

Feature Detail Location Bernese Alps, Switzerland Distance ~6 km (downhill) Time 2–3 hours Elevation 2320 m → 1615 m Difficulty Moderate; marked path

Why it’s special

Views of the iconic Eiger North Face

Scenery includes glaciers, waterfalls, and alpine meadows

Trail starts near a mountain train station

Tips for hikers

Best season: July to September

Wear hiking shoes with grip

Bring water, sunscreen, and a light jacket

If you’ve dreamed of Alpine adventure but not of ropes and carabiners, the Eiger Trail might be your perfect mountain walk.