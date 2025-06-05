Not all mountain hikes demand ropes and stamina. The Eiger Trail proves that you can experience raw Alpine grandeur with nothing but good shoes and a train ticket.
Set in the Bernese Alps near Grindelwald, the trail runs along the base of the legendary North Face of the Eiger — a cliff that made mountaineering history.
Despite the dramatic surroundings, the hike is moderate and accessible, covering around 6 kilometers in a gentle descent that takes about 2–3 hours to complete.
The original description of the trail highlights its rare combination of stunning scenery and convenient train access.
|Feature
|Detail
|Location
|Bernese Alps, Switzerland
|Distance
|~6 km (downhill)
|Time
|2–3 hours
|Elevation
|2320 m → 1615 m
|Difficulty
|Moderate; marked path
If you’ve dreamed of Alpine adventure but not of ropes and carabiners, the Eiger Trail might be your perfect mountain walk.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the possible meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.