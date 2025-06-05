World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Eiger Trail: the Swiss hike that offers epic views without the need for climbing ropes

Hiking beneath the Eiger’s North Face: drama, glaciers, and train station access
Not all mountain hikes demand ropes and stamina. The Eiger Trail proves that you can experience raw Alpine grandeur with nothing but good shoes and a train ticket.

Photo: unsplash.com by Danka & Peter, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Set in the Bernese Alps near Grindelwald, the trail runs along the base of the legendary North Face of the Eiger — a cliff that made mountaineering history.

Despite the dramatic surroundings, the hike is moderate and accessible, covering around 6 kilometers in a gentle descent that takes about 2–3 hours to complete.

The original description of the trail highlights its rare combination of stunning scenery and convenient train access.

Key route facts

Feature Detail
Location Bernese Alps, Switzerland
Distance ~6 km (downhill)
Time 2–3 hours
Elevation 2320 m → 1615 m
Difficulty Moderate; marked path

Why it’s special

  • Views of the iconic Eiger North Face
  • Scenery includes glaciers, waterfalls, and alpine meadows
  • Trail starts near a mountain train station

Tips for hikers

  • Best season: July to September
  • Wear hiking shoes with grip
  • Bring water, sunscreen, and a light jacket

If you’ve dreamed of Alpine adventure but not of ropes and carabiners, the Eiger Trail might be your perfect mountain walk.

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Hiking beneath the Eiger's North Face: drama, glaciers, and train station access
