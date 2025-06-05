Flat stomach in 2 weeks? What actually works — and what doesn’t

Experts reveal the workout and diet plan that can flatten your belly in 14 days

Getting a flat stomach in just 14 days might sound like marketing hype — but if you follow a structured plan, visible results are within reach. The key is combining effective core exercises with smart nutrition and consistent cardio.

Myths vs. reality about abs

Myth Reality Train abs every day 3–4 sessions per week is optimal No need for cardio Cardio burns fat efficiently You can target belly fat only Fat loss is systemic You can eat anything if you work out Diet is critical for results

Recommended nutrition

Eliminate sugar, fried food, soda, and refined carbs

Eat fiber-rich veggies, lean protein, oatmeal, and eggs

Drink at least 2 liters of water daily

Effective exercises

Plank (front and side) — hold 30–60 seconds

Crunches with isometric hold

Bicycle crunches

Leg raises on the floor

20–30 minutes of daily cardio (walking, jogging, jump rope)

Bonus tip: managing stress and sleeping well can accelerate fat loss. High cortisol levels may block abdominal definition.