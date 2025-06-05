World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Flat stomach in 2 weeks? What actually works — and what doesn’t

Experts reveal the workout and diet plan that can flatten your belly in 14 days
Sport

Getting a flat stomach in just 14 days might sound like marketing hype — but if you follow a structured plan, visible results are within reach. The key is combining effective core exercises with smart nutrition and consistent cardio.

Девушка на диете
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain
Many people believe doing endless crunches is enough. In reality, spot reduction is a myth, and full-body training is more effective. The original article discusses these common misconceptions.

Myths vs. reality about abs

Myth Reality
Train abs every day 3–4 sessions per week is optimal
No need for cardio Cardio burns fat efficiently
You can target belly fat only Fat loss is systemic
You can eat anything if you work out Diet is critical for results

Recommended nutrition

  • Eliminate sugar, fried food, soda, and refined carbs
  • Eat fiber-rich veggies, lean protein, oatmeal, and eggs
  • Drink at least 2 liters of water daily

Effective exercises

  • Plank (front and side) — hold 30–60 seconds
  • Crunches with isometric hold
  • Bicycle crunches
  • Leg raises on the floor
  • 20–30 minutes of daily cardio (walking, jogging, jump rope)

Bonus tip: managing stress and sleeping well can accelerate fat loss. High cortisol levels may block abdominal definition.

Anton Kulikov
