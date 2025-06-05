Getting a flat stomach in just 14 days might sound like marketing hype — but if you follow a structured plan, visible results are within reach. The key is combining effective core exercises with smart nutrition and consistent cardio.
Many people believe doing endless crunches is enough. In reality, spot reduction is a myth, and full-body training is more effective. The original article discusses these common misconceptions.
|Myth
|Reality
|Train abs every day
|3–4 sessions per week is optimal
|No need for cardio
|Cardio burns fat efficiently
|You can target belly fat only
|Fat loss is systemic
|You can eat anything if you work out
|Diet is critical for results
Bonus tip: managing stress and sleeping well can accelerate fat loss. High cortisol levels may block abdominal definition.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the possible meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.