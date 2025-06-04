You don’t need fancy gear or a gym membership to build upper body strength. This 15-minute home routine works your arms, shoulders, chest and back — using just your own weight.
It improves posture, enhances stability, and boosts calorie burn — making it great even for those focused on fat loss or general fitness.
As explained in a Pravda article, these moves target key muscle groups and can be done in small spaces, making them perfect for daily training.
Day 1:
Day 2:
Day 3:
By the way, 15 minutes a day is better than 1 hour once a week. Keep it simple, stay consistent — that’s how results come.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
A video claiming to show the destruction of 40 Russian strategic bombers has begun circulating on social media. The footage depicts several aircraft being struck from the air