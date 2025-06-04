Zero Training: Japan’s posture-based weight loss method — no gym, no sweat

Can you lose weight without intense workouts? That’s the promise behind Zero Training, a Japanese method that uses posture and breathing to reshape the body — in just five minutes a day.
The practice focuses on spinal alignment, deep breathing and mild stretches, aiming to “reset” the body to its natural form and reduce chronic tension.
Proponents say poor posture causes many modern complaints: back pain, belly bulge and even shallow breathing — all of which Zero Training targets.
As reported by Pravda, the method was created by Tomomi Ishimura, a former flight attendant who developed it to relieve chronic discomfort caused by her job.
By the way, some results come not from effort — but from realignment. That’s the logic behind Zero Training.
