Zero Training: Japan’s posture-based weight loss method — no gym, no sweat

What is Zero Training? A Japanese way to slim down using breathing and body alignment
Sport

Can you lose weight without intense workouts? That’s the promise behind Zero Training, a Japanese method that uses posture and breathing to reshape the body — in just five minutes a day.

Девушка делает ягодичный мостик
Photo: Designed be Freepik by user18526052, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Девушка делает ягодичный мостик

The practice focuses on spinal alignment, deep breathing and mild stretches, aiming to “reset” the body to its natural form and reduce chronic tension.

Proponents say poor posture causes many modern complaints: back pain, belly bulge and even shallow breathing — all of which Zero Training targets.

As reported by Pravda, the method was created by Tomomi Ishimura, a former flight attendant who developed it to relieve chronic discomfort caused by her job.

How it works

  • Lie on the floor with rolled towels under the neck, back and knees;
  • Practice deep abdominal breathing for 5 minutes;
  • Focus on body axis alignment and total muscle release;
  • No repetitions, no equipment, no pressure.

Reported benefits

  • Waistline reduction and core flattening;
  • Improved posture and lung capacity;
  • Relief from back and neck pain;
  • Greater body awareness and calmness.

By the way, some results come not from effort — but from realignment. That’s the logic behind Zero Training.

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
