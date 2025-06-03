Bulletproof knees? These low-impact exercises protect joints and prevent pain

Knee pain is one of the most common complaints — especially with age or past injuries. But the good news? You can strengthen your knees without high-impact movements and reduce your risk of long-term joint problems.
Fitness coaches say the key lies in controlled, progressive exercises that target the muscles supporting the knees — mainly the quadriceps, calves and hamstrings.
These movements improve alignment, absorb shock better, and protect ligaments from strain during everyday activities.
According to Pravda’s health report, the trend of “bulletproof knees” is growing — inspired by functional military-style routines that can be done at home, with no weights required.
By the way, strong knees mean long-term freedom. Protect your joints today to keep walking pain-free tomorrow.
