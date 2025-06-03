World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Bulletproof knees? These low-impact exercises protect joints and prevent pain

Knee strengthening without stress: how to train for mobility and injury prevention
Sport

Knee pain is one of the most common complaints — especially with age or past injuries. But the good news? You can strengthen your knees without high-impact movements and reduce your risk of long-term joint problems.

Photo: freepik
Fitness coaches say the key lies in controlled, progressive exercises that target the muscles supporting the knees — mainly the quadriceps, calves and hamstrings.

These movements improve alignment, absorb shock better, and protect ligaments from strain during everyday activities.

According to Pravda’s health report, the trend of “bulletproof knees” is growing — inspired by functional military-style routines that can be done at home, with no weights required.

Top exercises

  • Assisted deep squat: builds full-leg strength safely;
  • Heel raises: reinforce calf stability and ankle mobility;
  • Straight-leg raise: targets the quads while sparing the knee joint;
  • Controlled step-downs: trains joint control while descending.

Key tips

  • Start light and scale gradually;
  • Avoid sharp pain — slight discomfort is okay, sharp pain is not;
  • Practice 2–3 times weekly and focus on form.

By the way, strong knees mean long-term freedom. Protect your joints today to keep walking pain-free tomorrow.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
