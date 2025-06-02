Want to burn fat at home? These 5 no-equipment exercises actually work

Burning fat doesn’t require fancy machines or a gym membership. With the right moves and a little consistency, you can boost your metabolism right from your living room.

The key is to focus on bodyweight exercises that engage multiple muscle groups and keep your heart rate elevated for the duration of your session.

According to a report by Pravda, just five classic moves are enough to form a powerful, full-body fat-burning routine — no equipment needed.

Top 5 exercises to burn fat at home

Jumping jacks: quick full-body warm-up that boosts circulation.

quick full-body warm-up that boosts circulation. Bodyweight squats: work your legs and glutes with control.

work your legs and glutes with control. Mountain climbers: target your core while adding cardio intensity.

target your core while adding cardio intensity. Plank: builds deep abdominal strength and improves posture.

builds deep abdominal strength and improves posture. Burpees: full-body challenge that raises your heart rate fast.

Training tips for better results

Start with 15–20 minutes per session, 3 to 4 times a week.

Use a circuit format: 30–40 seconds of work, 15 seconds rest.

Focus on proper form, not speed.

The real results come from small efforts repeated daily — not from lifting heavy or overtraining once a week.