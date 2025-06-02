Want to burn fat at home? These 5 no-equipment exercises actually work

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Burning fat doesn’t require fancy machines or a gym membership. With the right moves and a little consistency, you can boost your metabolism right from your living room.

Талия
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by joel, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Талия

The key is to focus on bodyweight exercises that engage multiple muscle groups and keep your heart rate elevated for the duration of your session.

According to a report by Pravda, just five classic moves are enough to form a powerful, full-body fat-burning routine — no equipment needed.

Top 5 exercises to burn fat at home

  • Jumping jacks: quick full-body warm-up that boosts circulation.
  • Bodyweight squats: work your legs and glutes with control.
  • Mountain climbers: target your core while adding cardio intensity.
  • Plank: builds deep abdominal strength and improves posture.
  • Burpees: full-body challenge that raises your heart rate fast.

Training tips for better results

  • Start with 15–20 minutes per session, 3 to 4 times a week.
  • Use a circuit format: 30–40 seconds of work, 15 seconds rest.
  • Focus on proper form, not speed.

The real results come from small efforts repeated daily — not from lifting heavy or overtraining once a week.

