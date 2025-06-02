World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Japanese walking technique: a simple way to burn fat, improve posture, and activate your body

Sport

Walking is often overlooked as exercise — but done right, it becomes a powerful tool for fitness and posture correction. The Japanese walking method takes this basic activity and turns it into a full-body workout.

Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain
No gym, no equipment — just precise posture, conscious movement, and a bit of focus. The result? Better muscle tone, reduced joint stress, and noticeable changes in how you move and feel.

According to a report from Pravda, this technique emphasizes body alignment and glute engagement, helping your walk do more for your health.

How the method works

  • Upright posture: keep your spine straight, shoulders back, and chin level.
  • Tight glutes: gently contract your glute muscles with each step.
  • Hip-driven steps: initiate movement from the pelvis, not just your knees.
  • Controlled breathing: inhale and exhale slowly through your nose.

Benefits of the Japanese method

  • Activates glutes and core muscles without strain.
  • Improves posture and reduces lower back pain.
  • Boosts fat burning through mindful movement.

Tips to get started

Walk for 20–30 minutes a day on flat ground. Wear supportive shoes and stay focused on form — no distractions or phone scrolling.

Sometimes, simple movements done mindfully offer more lasting benefits than any complex routine. Step by step, this method turns a walk into self-care.

Galina Tychinskaja
