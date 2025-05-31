Nordic walking is trending again in 2025 — here’s why it’s better than regular walking

It may look simple, but Nordic walking is making a serious comeback in 2025. This outdoor activity — using poles similar to those in cross-country skiing — turns an ordinary walk into a full-body workout that improves posture, burns more calories, and protects the joints.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Zentay Anikó, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Скандинавская ходьба

According to sports specialists, the technique originated in Finland as off-season training for skiers. Over time, it evolved into a global trend embraced by people of all ages looking for a gentle yet effective form of cardiovascular exercise.

How it works

With the use of walking poles, the arms and upper body are fully engaged alongside the legs. This synchronized movement activates the core, shoulders, and chest — making it a low-impact but high-efficiency workout.

Top benefits

Burns up to 40% more calories than regular walking.

than regular walking. Improves posture and reduces back strain.

and reduces back strain. Gentle on joints, ideal for seniors or beginners.

ideal for seniors or beginners. Boosts cardiovascular endurance without overexertion.

Who should try it?

Nordic walking is suitable for nearly everyone — from older adults and those in physical therapy to fitness enthusiasts seeking variety. It can also be adapted to different intensity levels, making it useful for athletes too.

What you’ll need

Proper Nordic walking poles (adjustable and lightweight), supportive sneakers, and comfortable activewear are enough to get started. Trails, parks, bike paths, and even urban sidewalks can be ideal locations.

Interestingly, many people report not just physical improvements but also better mental well-being from Nordic walking. The rhythmic motion, fresh air, and meditative pace all contribute to its growing appeal.

In 2025, as more people seek holistic outdoor exercise, Nordic walking offers a safe, effective, and refreshing way to stay healthy.