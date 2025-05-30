World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Alex Ovechkin’s 2025–26 Season To Be His Last at NHL

Alex Ovechkin To Have His Last NHL Season
Sport

The 2025–26 season will be Alex Ovechkin’s last in the NHL — according to a message sent by the Washington Capitals to season ticket holders, as reported by The Hockey Writers.

Alexander Ovechkin
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by All-Pro Reels from District of Columbia, USA, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Alexander Ovechkin

“October marks the start of the Capitals’ season — and Alex Ovechkin’s final season in the NHL," the email from the hockey club stated.

Ovechkin’s contract with the Washington Capitals expires in 2026. In March, the player said he might return to Dynamo Moscow after the upcoming season, “if health allows.”

However, a final decision regarding Ovechkin’s future beyond the next NHL season has not yet been made. The Capitals’ press office clarified that the reference to it being his final season was a “mistake” made by a sales department employee in the email.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Common mistakes when starting your car can burn out the starter motor and damage wiring
Society
Common mistakes when starting your car can burn out the starter motor and damage wiring
Scientists Uncover Disturbing Ocean Mystery That Alarms Experts Worldwide
Science
Scientists Uncover Disturbing Ocean Mystery That Alarms Experts Worldwide
Why bay leaves can be dangerous in your kitchen — experts warn about a common cooking mistake
Society
Why bay leaves can be dangerous in your kitchen — experts warn about a common cooking mistake
Popular
Scientists Uncover Disturbing Ocean Mystery That Alarms Experts Worldwide

A mysterious change in the deep ocean's chemical and biological balance is causing growing alarm among global experts.

Scientists Uncover Disturbing Ocean Mystery That Alarms Experts Worldwide
S-70 Okhotnik: Russia’s Heavy Combat Drone Sparks Discussions in the West
Okhotnik UAV in Ukraine: Military Impact and Western Scrutiny
If German Taurus Missiles Strike Russia, Oreshnik Ballistic Missiles Will Land in Berlin
Der Spiegel: Zelensky Cuts European Trip Short as Russian Troops Ready to Take Sumy Region
Why wild animals are moving into cities — scientists reveal what’s really behind the trend Alex Sanders Ukraine Isn't Just Geography – It's a Trap for Donald Trump Dmitry Plotnikov Goldman Sachs Insider: Trump’s Hands Tied on Russia Strategy Andrey Mihayloff
Trump Imagines Himself a Peacemaker, Only to Become a Punchline
NASA Detects Mysterious Planetary Anomaly Spreading Across the Globe
Russian Officer Who Took Part in Mariupol Offensive Killed in Suicide Bomb Blast – Video
Russian Officer Who Took Part in Mariupol Offensive Killed in Suicide Bomb Blast – Video
Last materials
Apple to Increase iPhone 17 Screen Size, to Launch iOS 26
Which big cat is the smartest? Scientists reveal surprising insights into feline intelligence
Alex Ovechkin To Have His Last NHL Season
Explosions Rock Vladivostok’s Desantnaya Bay: No Casualties Reported
Passengers Isolated After Virus Spreads on Moscow–St. Petersburg Cruise
Why wild animals are moving into cities — scientists reveal what’s really behind the trend
Scientists discover mysterious cosmic barrier at the edge of the Milky Way
How to keep your bathroom fresh without chemicals — natural tricks that actually work
Neanderthal gene still affects the modern human brain, researchers say
Common mistakes when starting your car can burn out the starter motor and damage wiring
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.