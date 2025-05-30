Alex Ovechkin’s 2025–26 Season To Be His Last at NHL

The 2025–26 season will be Alex Ovechkin’s last in the NHL — according to a message sent by the Washington Capitals to season ticket holders, as reported by The Hockey Writers.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by All-Pro Reels from District of Columbia, USA, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Alexander Ovechkin

“October marks the start of the Capitals’ season — and Alex Ovechkin’s final season in the NHL," the email from the hockey club stated.

Ovechkin’s contract with the Washington Capitals expires in 2026. In March, the player said he might return to Dynamo Moscow after the upcoming season, “if health allows.”

However, a final decision regarding Ovechkin’s future beyond the next NHL season has not yet been made. The Capitals’ press office clarified that the reference to it being his final season was a “mistake” made by a sales department employee in the email.