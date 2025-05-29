The Japanese walking method that's becoming the easiest fitness trend of 2024

In 2024, one of the most unexpected fitness trends doesn't involve heavy workouts or expensive gear — just your body and a calm, conscious approach to walking. This technique, known as the Japanese walking method, is gaining worldwide popularity for its simplicity and effectiveness.

Rooted in Japan’s long-standing traditions of physical discipline and breathwork, the method involves walking in a slow, deliberate rhythm while focusing on deep abdominal breathing and upright posture. The goal is not speed, but awareness and control of each step.

According to a report on Pravda.ru, this method has been used by Japanese wellness experts to improve body alignment, boost metabolism, and promote a sense of calm. It emphasizes engaging the core by contracting the abdomen while inhaling and relaxing it when exhaling — all while maintaining a tall, relaxed posture.

Early studies and anecdotal evidence suggest that this technique can activate deep stabilizing muscles, enhance cardiovascular health, and reduce lower back pain. Users also report improved sleep and a general sense of well-being after adopting the practice regularly.

Fitness influencers and health coaches across the globe are now including the method in daily routines, especially because it's accessible for people of all ages and fitness levels. Its meditative component makes it particularly appealing for those who want to improve both physical and mental health without intense effort.

For beginners, experts recommend starting with 15 to 20 minutes a day, gradually increasing time as your body adjusts. The focus should remain on breathing, posture, and mindful steps — not on distance or pace.

In a world where stress is constant and movement often mechanical, the Japanese walking method offers something refreshingly different: a return to intentional, restorative motion that nourishes both body and soul.