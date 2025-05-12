Peyton Stearns Defeats Japan's Osaka, Then Throws Up Courtside

US tennis player Peyton Stearns vomited after her victory over Japan's Naomi Osaka in the Round of 16 at the Rome Masters.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vladsinger at English Wikipedia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Tennis racket and balls

Stearns defeated Osaka in three sets: 6–4, 3–6, 7–6. The match lasted nearly three hours. After it ended, the American walked behind the umpire’s chair, where she threw up.

In the quarterfinals of the Rome tournament, Stearns will face Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina. Svitolina defeated American Madison Keys 6–4, 6–2 in her Round of 16 match.

Details

Peyton Mckenzie Stearns (born October 8, 2001) is an American professional tennis player. She has been ranked by the WTA as high as No. 42 in singles, achieved on 5 May 2025, and No. 62 in doubles, achieved on the same date. She has won one WTA Tour singles title, and five singles and two doubles titles on the ITF Circuit. She played college tennis for the Texas Longhorns. In spring 2022, Stearns became the first Texas player to become the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) champion in women's tennis and elected to turn professional later that year.

