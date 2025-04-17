Artemi Panarin, Russian NHL star, faces sexual assault allegations

The incident allegedly occurred in late 2023 and involved an unnamed female staff member of the Rangers who accompanied the team on road games. According to the report, Panarin allegedly took her phone and told her he would return it in his hotel room. When the woman arrived there, Panarin allegedly pushed her onto the bed, but she managed to escape.

The staff member did not report the incident to the police, and the Rangers' management only learned about it several months later. She disclosed the alleged incident to club officials after she was placed on leave due to a separate matter. She had shared anti-anxiety medication with another unnamed Rangers player — a substance that is banned for athletes unless prescribed by a doctor. Believing her suspension was unfair, she informed management that Panarin had allegedly attempted to assault her.

In August 2024, the woman resigned from the organization after signing non-disclosure agreements. Reportedly, the woman reached a private settlement with both Panarin and MSG Sports, the company that owns the Rangers. The NHL, which was allegedly aware of the situation, considered the matter closed. Neither the league nor the club disclosed whether any disciplinary measures were taken against Panarin. The player and his agent declined to comment.

Not Panarin's First Scandal

This is not the first controversy involving the 33-year-old forward. In 2021, Panarin was removed from the Rangers' lineup after former player and coach Andrei Nazarov alleged in an interview that Panarin had assaulted an 18-year-old Latvian woman in a hotel bar in Riga back in 2011.

"He was facing a criminal case, a trial, and actual jail time. But some influential locals in Riga intervened. Negotiations were held with police leadership. I didn't participate, but I heard about a €40,000 cash payoff to hush it up," hockey coach Andrei Nazarov said.

At the time, the Rangers placed Panarin on unpaid leave while investigating the matter. The club later concluded that the story was fabricated and did not discipline the player.

Personal Life and Career Performance

Panarin has been married since 2020 to Alisa Znarok, daughter of former Russian national team coach Oleg Znarok. The couple began dating in 2016 during the World Championship, where Oleg coached the national team. In 2023, they welcomed their first child, a son named Luka.

During the recent NHL regular season, Panarin led the Rangers in points, recording 89 points (goals + assists) in 79 games — 20 more than the next closest teammate. He was named the team's Most Valuable Player in a season where the Rangers failed to make the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Panarin remains the highest-paid player on the team, with an average annual salary of $11.6 million. Since signing with the Rangers in 2019, he has been the team's top scorer each season.

As of now, the New York Rangers have not publicly responded to the allegations. Given the growing public attention, a statement from the club is expected soon.

Details

Artemi Sergeyevich Panarin (Russian: Арте́мий Серге́евич Пана́рин; born 30 October 1991), nicknamed the "Breadman", or simply "Bread", is a Russian professional ice hockey winger and alternate captain for the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League (NHL). He has previously played for Vityaz Chekov, Ak Bars Kazan, SKA Saint Petersburg, the Chicago Blackhawks and the Columbus Blue Jackets. Originally an undrafted player, Panarin began his professional career playing in the Kontinental Hockey League in his native Russia. He made his NHL debut in 2015 after signing an entry-level contract with the Blackhawks. Panarin won the Calder Memorial Trophy in the 2015–16 season as the league's top rookie.

