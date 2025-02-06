Figure skater Kamila Valieva should return her European gold medals

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Olympic speed skating champion and Russian State Duma deputy Svetlana Zhurova has advised figure skater Kamila Valieva to return the medals stripped from her due to a doping scandal, VseProSport reports.

Zhurova acknowledged that Valieva deserved her European Championship gold but argued that the controversy surrounding it taints the victory. She suggested that returning the medal would help Valieva move forward, emphasizing that fan support is more valuable than awards.

Earlier reports indicated that Valieva has yet to return her revoked medals. Her European Championship gold is set to be awarded to Anna Shcherbakova, while Alexandra Trusova will be recognized as the 2022 Russian champion. Valieva must also return medals from two Russian Championships, three Grand Prix stages, and a Grand Prix Final.

In January 2024, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) banned Valieva for four years after her December 2021 drug test revealed traces of trimetazidine, a banned substance. As a result, Russia lost its Olympic team gold from the 2022 Games, with other Russian skaters now set to receive bronze after point recalculations.

Kamila Valeryevna Valieva (born 26 April 2006) is a Russian figure skater. She is the 2021 Rostelecom Cup champion, the 2021 Skate Canada champion, the 2020 Junior World champion, the 2019-20 Junior Grand Prix Final champion and the 2021 Russian national silver medalist. During the 2022 Winter Olympics a sample that Valieva had submitted for a drug test in December tested positive for trimetazidine. On 29 January 2024, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled in Valieva's doping case involving the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA). The International Skating Union (ISU) and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) imposed a four-year ban on Valieva backdated to 25 December 2021, and disqualified her of all competitive results from that date, including the first-place finishes at the 2022 European Figure Skating Championships and the 2022 Olympic team event.

