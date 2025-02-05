Russia calls IIHF pro-fascist for excluding Russia and Belarus from 2026 World Championship

Olympic champion and two-time Stanley Cup winner, Czech goaltender Dominik Hašek, commented on the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) decision to ban Russia and Belarus from the 2026 World Championship. He accused the federation of lying about the true reason for the suspension.

Hašek welcomed the exclusion, stating that "international hockey will remain free of Russians and Belarusians next season," which he believes will prevent the promotion of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and ultimately save many lives. However, he dismissed the IIHF’s official justification – inability to guarantee security – as outright lies.

"IIHF, stop lying to people! There is only one reason why Russians are not allowed to participate in competitions. If these hockey players took part, the tournament would become massive propaganda for Russia’s special operation!" Dominik Hašek said adding that false explanations from the IIHF undermine the reputation of the federation.

Russia Calls IIHF a Pro-Fascist Organization

Russia’s exclusion from the 2026 World Championship was announced on February 4. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will decide separately on whether Russia can compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics after the organization’s presidential election.

Two-time Olympic champion Alexander Kozhevnikov, commenting on the IIHF’s decision, stated that the federation is a pro-fascist organization and claimed that "this was all known in advance."

Meanwhile, Vyacheslav Fetisov, another two-time Olympic champion and a State Duma deputy, said that the decision did not come as a surprise at all, but vowed that we will return in the future.

"We should only return with our anthem and flag, without bowing down to anyone. This is Team Russia, we don’t need handouts," Vyacheslav Fetisov said.

Russian Ice Hockey Federation Responds

The Russian Ice Hockey Federation stated that Russia’s participation in the 2026 World Championship could be reconsidered if the special military operation in Ukraine would end in 2025. Additionally, Russia will have the opportunity to appeal the IIHF’s decision after the 2025 World Championship concludes.

Meanwhile, Swedish Ice Hockey Federation Chair Anders Larsson supported the IIHF’s ruling, stating that these measures were absolutely necessary given the current situation.

