World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia calls IIHF pro-fascist for excluding Russia and Belarus from 2026 World Championship

Russia slams International Ice Hockey Federation for excluding Russia and Belarus
Sport

Olympic champion and two-time Stanley Cup winner, Czech goaltender Dominik Hašek, commented on the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) decision to ban Russia and Belarus from the 2026 World Championship. He accused the federation of lying about the true reason for the suspension.

Avangard - AK Bars September 9, 2024
Photo: Press service of HC Avangard by Dmitry Loshkarev
Avangard - AK Bars September 9, 2024

Hašek welcomed the exclusion, stating that "international hockey will remain free of Russians and Belarusians next season," which he believes will prevent the promotion of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and ultimately save many lives. However, he dismissed the IIHF’s official justification – inability to guarantee security – as outright lies.

"IIHF, stop lying to people! There is only one reason why Russians are not allowed to participate in competitions. If these hockey players took part, the tournament would become massive propaganda for Russia’s special operation!" Dominik Hašek said adding that false explanations from the IIHF undermine the reputation of the federation.

Russia Calls IIHF a Pro-Fascist Organization

Russia’s exclusion from the 2026 World Championship was announced on February 4. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will decide separately on whether Russia can compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics after the organization’s presidential election.

Two-time Olympic champion Alexander Kozhevnikov, commenting on the IIHF’s decision, stated that the federation is a pro-fascist organization and claimed that "this was all known in advance."

Meanwhile, Vyacheslav Fetisov, another two-time Olympic champion and a State Duma deputy, said that the decision did not come as a surprise at all, but vowed that we will return in the future.

"We should only return with our anthem and flag, without bowing down to anyone. This is Team Russia, we don’t need handouts," Vyacheslav Fetisov said. 

Russian Ice Hockey Federation Responds

The Russian Ice Hockey Federation stated that Russia’s participation in the 2026 World Championship could be reconsidered if the special military operation in Ukraine would end in 2025. Additionally, Russia will have the opportunity to appeal the IIHF’s decision after the 2025 World Championship concludes.

Meanwhile, Swedish Ice Hockey Federation Chair Anders Larsson supported the IIHF’s ruling, stating that these measures were absolutely necessary given the current situation.

Details

The Ice Hockey World Championships are an annual international men's ice hockey tournament organized by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). First officially held at the 1920 Summer Olympics. The IIHF was created in 1908 while the European Championships, the precursor to the World Championships, were first held in 1910. The tournament held at the 1920 Summer Olympics is recognized as the first Ice Hockey World Championship. From 1920 to 1968, the Olympic hockey tournament was also considered the World Championship for that year.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
US says North Korean soldiers pulled back from Kursk region. Russia responds
Hotspots and Incidents
US says North Korean soldiers pulled back from Kursk region. Russia responds
Black Hawk transgender pilot crashed helicopter protesting against Trump
World
Black Hawk transgender pilot crashed helicopter protesting against Trump Видео 
Mitsubishi Motors braces for sharp profit decline
Business
Mitsubishi Motors braces for sharp profit decline
Popular
Moscow unhappy with Trump's rare earth metals deal with Ukraine

Before the conflict with Russia, Ukraine was a major titanium supplier for the military sector. Ukraine holds five percent of the world's reserves of critical raw materials, including rare earth metals

Moscow dislikes idea of Trump's rare earth metals deal with Ukraine
Ukraine builds up forces near Russia's Belgorod
Ukraine prepares to invade Belgorod region of Russia
High-ranking Russian official kills self by falling out of office window
Russia to build road bridge to North Korea after resuming rail connections
Moscow dislikes idea of Trump's rare earth metals deal with Ukraine Andrey Mihayloff The beneficiary of the global tariff war: The United States Lyuba Lulko USSR's Ilyushin-86, competition to Boeing 747, took to the skies ten years later Dmitry Plotnikov
Zbigniew Brzezinski: Conflict between Russia and Ukraine would be destructive for both sides
Azerbaijan Airlines air crash report: External objects penetrated jetliner fuselage
Arbat Battalion founder assassination: Armen Sarkisyan killed in suicide bomber attack
Arbat Battalion founder assassination: Armen Sarkisyan killed in suicide bomber attack
Last materials
Five Russian military men killed as Ukrainian shell hits their dugout in Belgorod region
Azerbaijan Airlines air crash report reveals penetrating damage to fuselage
High-ranking official found dead in Petrozavodsk
Russia to build road bridge to North Korea by 2027
Ukraine builds up forces near Russia's Belgorod
Armen Sarkisyan assassination in Moscow: Business revenge
Mitsubishi Motors braces for sharp profit decline
Zbigniew Brzezinski in 1992: Russia-Ukraine conflict would be destructive for both sides
Moscow dislikes idea of Trump's rare earth metals deal with Ukraine
The beneficiary of the global tariff war: The United States
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.