Russian athletes refuse to obey humiliating requirements for 2024 Olympic Games

Russian athletes refuse to take part in 2024 Olympic Games

The head of the All-Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation, Irina Viner, announced that her athletes would no longer compete at international tournaments in a neutral status, TASS reports.

According to Viner, until recently Russian athletes could only count on one place in victory at the Games.

"What's the point of that? There's no flag, no anthem, no communication, no fans, but there's special uniforms and special music. It would be a shame if we go there. This would be very humiliating for Russia. Russian rhythmic gymnasts will not go there for certain. We will never again perform without the Russian flag and anthem," said Viner.

In July 2023, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) decided to admit Russian athletes to competitions in a neutral status.

It was clarified that Russian gymnasts would be able to take part in competitions that would take place after January 1, 2024. To compete in tournaments, athletes must submit an individual application and receive approval from the FIG. Athletes were required to wear light blue uniforms and use only white equipment while performing to the music that should not make any allusions to their nationality.

The Russian artistic gymnastics team also refused to participate in the championships. On December 10, team senior coach Valentina Rodionenko announced that her athletes would not take part in the 2024 championships.

"We do not agree to participate in these championships until they change the requirements that they have attributed to neutral status. These conditions are absolutely demoralising to us. They came up with a flag for us, and of course there is no flag and no anthem. There are plenty of humiliating demands," Valentina Rodionenko said.

On December 17, two-time Olympic champion in swimming Evgeny Rylov announced his decision not to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

"I do not follow the lead of the IOC, I stand for clean sport. I have made a balanced decision: I refuse to go to the Olympic Games until all this nonsense settles to the bottom and our water becomes clean again," Rylov said.

Another Russian swimmer, two-time Olympic medalist and world record holder Kliment Kolesnikov also refused to participate in the 2024 Games.