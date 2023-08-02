World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Raw video: Argentine footballer's knee completely dislocated during match

1:00
Sport

Former Real Madrid defender Marcelo, who now plays for Brazil's Fluminense, broke Argentinos Juniors defender's leg in a Copa Libertadores match in Buenos Aires.

The defender, Luciano Sanchez, had his knee dislocated. The player will recover in about a year, Spanish sports website AS said.

In the second half of the game, Marcelo, circling Sanchez, accidentally stepped on his leg when Sanchez threw it forward. Marcelo burst into tears because of the shocking incident and was sent off.

"Today I had to live through a very difficult moment on the field. I accidentally injured a colleague. I wish you a speedy recovery, Luciano Sanchez!” Marcelo wrote after the match.

WARNING:

Some viewers may find the video extremely disturbing. Watch at your own discretion.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Kremlin admires video of Russian tank obliterating Ukrainian military convoy

The Kremlin saw the footage of the battle, in which a Russian tank single-handedly stopped a convoy of equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

Kremlin admires video of Russian tank obliterating Ukrainian military convoy
Ukraine and USA plan to negotiate peace terms with Russia
Ukraine hopes for USA's help to negotiation peace with Russia
Will Niger make France kneel for uranium?
Ukraine attempts to attack warships of Russia's Black Sea Fleet
Ukraine and USA plan to negotiate peace terms with Russia Petr Ernilin Can Niger bring France to its knees? Anton Kulikov North Korea to give Russia weapons of shock vengeance Alexander Shtorm
Another drone crashes into Moscow City skyscraper
Kremlin: Threat of drone strikes on Moscow persists
Zelensky threatens with serious strikes on the territory of Russia
Zelensky threatens with serious strikes on the territory of Russia
Last materials
Raw video: Argentine footballer's knee completely dislocated during match
Poland: Ukraine is impudent, Kyiv is playing with fire
Cyprus: From a hot frying pan into another
Zelensky threatens Russia with 'serious' strikes
Ukraine and USA plan to negotiate peace terms with Russia
Can Niger bring France to its knees?
Kremlin admires video of Russian tank obliterating Ukrainian military convoy
Kremlin: Threat of drone strikes on Moscow persists
Ukraine sends three unmanned boats to attack Russian Black Sea Fleet ships
Ukrainian drones attack Moscow again, another Moscow City skyscraper damaged
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X