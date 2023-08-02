Raw video: Argentine footballer's knee completely dislocated during match

Former Real Madrid defender Marcelo, who now plays for Brazil's Fluminense, broke Argentinos Juniors defender's leg in a Copa Libertadores match in Buenos Aires.

The defender, Luciano Sanchez, had his knee dislocated. The player will recover in about a year, Spanish sports website AS said.

In the second half of the game, Marcelo, circling Sanchez, accidentally stepped on his leg when Sanchez threw it forward. Marcelo burst into tears because of the shocking incident and was sent off.

"Today I had to live through a very difficult moment on the field. I accidentally injured a colleague. I wish you a speedy recovery, Luciano Sanchez!” Marcelo wrote after the match.

WARNING:

Some viewers may find the video extremely disturbing. Watch at your own discretion.