Roman Abramovich buys another football club

Roman Abramovich, a Russian billionaire entrepreneur, bought Turkey's Goztepe football club (Göztepe S. K.), D-Smar Spor reported via Twitter.

Abramovich, the owner of London's Chelsea and the Turkish side have agreed on the details of the deal. Göztepe's acquisition by Abramovich is to be officially announced on April 8. Reports about Roman Abramovich's interest in another football club first appeared on March 23.

After 31 matches, Göztepe was ranked 18th in the Turkish Super League. The team faced the risk of leaving the elite division.

On March 12, Abramovich was removed from the management of Chelsea in accordance with a relevant decision made by the English Premier League (EPL). Prior to this, the entrepreneur expressed his willingness to sell the club.

The UK government imposed sanctions against Abramovich and other businessmen from Russia. The assets of the sanctioned entrepreneurs were frozen, they were barred from entering the country.