Gypsy wedding in Russia ends with mass brutal brawl between two camps

A gypsy wedding in the Russian city of Ulyanovsk region ended with a mass brawl between two camps. The video of the incident was uploaded on a local VK social media group. 

Gypsy wedding in Russia ends with mass brutal brawl between two camps

The footage shows many people fighting along the road. A moment later a car rams into the crowd at high speed, knocking several people down. Then the car makes a U-turn and drives  along the road a few more times in an attempt to run the fighting people over. The drivers of several other vehicles also joined the scuffle.

According to 73online.ru, the mass brawl began in the town of Dimitrovgrad, where a group of gypsies were celebrating their wedding in a cafe. The scuffle continued in the village of Lebyazhye. Residents of the village addressed local acting governor Aleksei Russkikh with a request to evict the gypsies from their area. 

Representatives of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs later said that two people asked for medical help as a result of the brawl. 

Earlier, it was reported that several gypsies wilding pitchforks and knives attacked a Russian family in the Volodarsky district of Bryansk. A man was walking with his daughter when he was attacked by dogs from the house of local gypsies. The man reprimanded the dog owners, but the latter attacked the victim too. After the incident, the gypsies armed with pitchforks and knives entered the private territory of the man's family. The victims managed to lock themselves in the house and call the police.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
