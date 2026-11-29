Egypt's Digital Visa Launches in 2027 with a $39 Price Tag

Egypt is preparing to replace the traditional passport sticker with a digital entry permit, a shift that will fundamentally change how travelers clear immigration at major international airports. The move, led by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, begins with a pilot in Cairo and aims to cover nearly all key air gates by 2027. For visitors, this means swapping the physical queue at the visa window for a digital confirmation displayed on a smartphone screen or a printed QR code.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Karelj, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Tourists in Egypt

The Phased Rollout

The transition is not happening simultaneously across the country. According to the preliminary schedule, the digital visa system will expand in waves, with specific dates tied to geographic regions. Starting March 1, 2027, travelers arriving at the airports in the Sphinx region (Giza/Cairo area) and Alexandria will be able to use the new system. Two months later, on May 1, the rollout extends to El Alamein and Marsa Matruh.

The Red Sea resort hubs will follow in the summer. Hurghada is scheduled to switch on July 1, 2027, while Marsa Alam will join the digital network on September 1. By October 1, the system is expected to be active in the historical capitals of Luxor and Aswan.

However, the schedule remains incomplete. The ministry has not yet set specific launch dates for Sharm El Sheikh and Taba, two of Egypt's most popular destinations for international tourists. Given the preliminary nature of this timeline, these dates are subject to change before the official launch.

How to Obtain the Digital Permit

The core benefit of the new system is convenience and speed. Instead of waiting in line at the terminal, travelers can secure their entry permission in advance. The ministry allows applications via a dedicated website, a mobile application, or through a travel operator.

For those who prefer to handle the process upon arrival, self-service kiosks will be installed in airports. Once generated, the QR code serving as the travel permit is valid for a seven-day period. Travelers should note that while the system is designed to streamline entry, the specific verification procedures at the border may still require identity checks, so the digital code is a supplement to, not a replacement for, standard identification.

The Cost of Transition

The shift to a digital framework is accompanied by a price adjustment. Effective January 1, 2027, the base cost of the visa is scheduled to rise from the current $30 to $33. However, this sticker price does not reflect the total transaction cost. A service fee of $6 is also mandated, bringing the total amount paid for the digital permit to $39.

For international travelers planning trips to Egypt in late 2026 or beyond, the key takeaway is dual: the administrative process is becoming more streamlined and remote, but the entry fee is increasing. The final cost of $39 is a fixed figure for the new system, but the availability of the digital option will vary by destination and date, making it essential for buyers to verify the specific airport's status closer to their travel dates.