Why Snowfall in Kabardino-Balkaria Is a Structural Hazard for Hikers

A high avalanche warning has been issued for the mountainous districts of Kabardino-Balkaria, urging both residents and visitors to refrain from venturing into the mountains during snowfall. According to reports from TASS, the advisory aims to prevent accidents in conditions where the snowpack is unstable and prone to sudden slides.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Shargin (Творогов А.Е.), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Tourism in the mountains

The risk in the Caucasus region is not merely a seasonal formality but is driven by specific snow physics. During active snowfall, newly fallen layers often fail to freeze and bond with the denser, older snow beneath. This creates what experts describe as "dry" cracks that can propagate and collapse under the weight of a hiker or a small group. Consequently, the recommendation to avoid the mountains during precipitation is a direct response to the structural instability of the snowpack rather than a generic caution.

This hazard is currently widespread across the Northern Caucasus. Similar advice was recently issued for the mountains of Dagestan, where tourists were advised to avoid hiking in bad weather until the evening of November 24. The simultaneous warnings in different republics indicate that the avalanche threat spans a broad geographic area of the mountain system, rather than being isolated to a single location.

For travelers planning routes in the Caucasus during this period, monitoring local weather forecasts and official alerts is the critical safety measure. Even light snowfall can significantly increase avalanche risk by destabilizing the upper layers of the snow. A prudent strategy during such periods is to remain in settlements or on lower-elevation trails that are not susceptible to snow slides, while strictly avoiding exposed mountain passes and steep couloirs.