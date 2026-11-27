UAE beats Egypt on cost for a family of five-star New Year's

For a family of three seeking a week of five-star comfort with full board, the cost differential between the UAE and Egypt is currently significant. As of November 26, 2026, a package for Ras Al Khaimah stands at 413,500 Russian rubles, whereas an equivalent Red Sea package in Egypt costs 502,600 rubles. This represents an approximately 18% savings in favor of the UAE, a margin that has sharpened against the backdrop of rising prices in the Egyptian market. The comparison is based on regular flights from Moscow departing on December 29 for a seven-night stay, with rates recorded at 09:00 MSK on the TurDom exchange.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Инна Новикова is licensed under All Rights Reserved Night Dubai, UAE

The shifting economic logic

Sergey Nisnevich, a travel agent at Buro Puteshestviy, notes that the UAE has become a primary alternative for travelers whose budgets or timelines no longer align with other destinations. The core of this shift is the ratio of cost to conditions. In a market where Egyptian prices are climbing sharply, the UAE offers a competitive entry point without the premium usually associated with luxury travel. Demand reflects this shift. Diana Jabbalova, head of Best-Tour, reports that while the market for UAE tours was stagnant in October, momentum began building in late November. Data from Level. Travel confirms the trend: sales from November 1 to 22 were 13% higher than in the same period last year. Among air-inclusive tours, the UAE has secured the second spot behind Egypt.

Booking patterns and inventory

Travelers are increasingly looking beyond last-minute deals to secure New Year's dates. Yana Murova, Deputy General Director of Anex, states that New Year bookings for the UAE are outperforming last year, with operator blocks already 75% full. PAC GROUP and PAX have confirmed similar growth in sales. Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah remain the most popular emirates. According to Lyubov Chuchmaeva, Deputy Director of PAX, families with children constitute the largest segment of buyers. The TurDom exchange offers a tiered range of options: a four-star hotel with breakfast for two adults and a 10-year-old child starts at 227,000 rubles, the premium segment begins at 265,000 rubles, and the luxury tier starts at 412,000 rubles.

Availability constraints

While the overall market is accessible, luxury inventory is becoming scarce. Tatiana Konovalova, Director of Rurust, notes that finding availability in top-tier hotels is increasingly difficult. For instance, Atlantis the Palm, which features a Katy Perry performance on New Year's Eve, has limited spots remaining. Similarly, Address Beach Resort and Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach are partially sold out. Despite these constraints, specialists argue that the UAE still offers a wider selection than Southeast Asian alternatives like Thailand and Vietnam, where late December and early January inventories in popular hotels are largely restricted to the most expensive rooms. Nikolay Perets, head of the Regnum chain, expects that as options in Southeast Asia narrow, more travelers will pivot to the UAE. Dmitry Arutyunov of Art-Tour anticipates a further spike in demand in early December as availability tightens.