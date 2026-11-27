Maldives E-Gates: Which 30 Airlines Allow Skip-the-Line Passport Control

At Velana International Airport in Malé, the Maldives, a new automated passport control system is currently undergoing testing. For eligible travelers, the procedure is reduced to a single gesture: tapping a biometric passport against a scanner. Once the system verifies your identity through facial recognition, the gate opens automatically, bypassing the traditional queue for a border control officer.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Maldives in winter

Access to these e-gates is not universal. Eligibility depends on two specific factors: your nationality and the airline operating your flight. The system is open to citizens of Russia, the United States, European countries, Japan, and New Zealand. However, there is a critical logistical constraint: your carrier must be on a list of 30 approved airlines.

This list includes major international carriers such as Emirates, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia, Gulf Air, SriLankan Airlines, Air Astana, and IndiGo. If your ticket is issued by one of these operators, you may proceed through the automated lanes instead of the standard manual check-in counters.

For travelers flying with Russian airlines, this convenience is currently unavailable. Because Russian carriers are not included in the approved list, passengers on these flights must continue to use the traditional process, which requires direct interaction with a border control officer. The distinction is practical rather than regulatory: it is a matter of the pilot program's scope, not a restriction on specific nationalities.

Maldivian authorities have outlined a clear expansion plan. By January 1, 2027, the system is scheduled to reach full capacity with 20 terminals installed at Velana International Airport-ten in the arrivals zone and ten in the departures zone. This expansion aims to significantly reduce wait times for the general traveling public as the automated infrastructure becomes the standard rather than a trial feature.