Australia removes in-country visa switching for tourist arrivals from late 2026

From November 28, 2026, a significant change will alter the flexibility available to visitors holding Australian tourist visas. The Subclass 600 visa, used by tourists, business visitors, and those visiting relatives, will automatically include condition 8503, known as the 'No Further Stay' restriction. This regulatory update removes the previous ability for these visitors to apply for a different visa category while remaining within the country.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use New tourism restrictions

Under the previous rules, holders of the Subclass 600 visa could apply for other types of permits, such as student or work visas, directly from Australia, provided there were no specific individual bars on their current document. This allowed for seamless extensions of stay or changes in status without leaving the jurisdiction. The introduction of the automatic No Further Stay condition closes this pathway. Travelers who wish to extend their stay or change their immigration status will now be required to exit Australia and submit a new application from outside the country.

This change specifically targets the logistical convenience of in-country visa transitions. It does not affect those who hold visas that already carry this condition, but it standardizes the restriction for the broader cohort of short-term visitors. The practical implication is clear: the option to 'bridge' a stay by switching visa types while on the ground is no longer available for Subclass 600 holders arriving after the effective date.

Planning Around the New Constraint

For international travelers, this shift transforms a flexible itinerary into a rigid one. The decision to extend a holiday or pursue a new opportunity in Australia can no longer be made reactively from within the country. Instead, it must be calculated in advance, with the understanding that any change in status requires a complete departure and re-entry process.

While Australia remains a major destination for leisure and business, the administrative barrier to remaining in the country after the initial permitted period has increased. Visitors must now treat their entry date and visa duration as fixed boundaries. If longer access is needed, the plan must involve leaving the country to apply afresh, rather than simply upgrading the current status. This removes a layer of uncertainty for border authorities but introduces a significant logistical hurdle for visitors hoping to adjust their plans on the fly.