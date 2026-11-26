Maldives E-Gates Skip the Queue, But Only If You Flew on These Airlines

Travelers arriving at Velana International Airport in Malé, Maldives, can now bypass traditional passport queues, but access depends entirely on which airline brought them to the island. The airport has begun testing automated E-Gates, a biometric self-service system that allows eligible passengers to clear immigration without interacting with an officer. However, the benefit is currently restricted to passengers arriving on specific international carriers, excluding those flying direct from Russia.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Customs control in the Maldives

Who can use the new system

The E-Gates are operational for passengers arriving on more than 30 international airlines, a list that includes major carriers such as Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, Turkish Airlines, flydubai, Air Astana, and IndiGo. For Russian travelers, this creates a significant practical divide. Passengers on direct flights from Russia cannot use the automated gates and must continue to use the standard manual passport control.

However, Russian citizens traveling via popular hub cities such as Dubai, Doha, or Istanbul on eligible foreign airlines can utilize the new system. This distinction means that the speed of entry now depends less on nationality alone and more on the specific itinerary and carrier chosen for the final leg of the journey.

How the process works

To use an E-Gate, a traveler must hold a biometric passport. The process is fully automated: the passenger scans their document, and the system performs facial recognition. If the biometric data matches the passport information, the gate opens immediately, eliminating the need for a manual check by a migration officer. This aims to streamline the experience during peak seasons, when Velana Airport often faces high volumes of traffic and long queues.

The Maldives has also extended access to the system for citizens of the United States, European countries, Japan, and New Zealand. The initiative is part of a broader two-year modernization plan for the country's sole international airport.

What is coming next

While the current phase is a test, the government plans to significantly expand capacity. By January 1, 2027, the airport is scheduled to have 20 automatic turnstiles installed in total, distributed evenly between arrival and departure zones. For travelers planning a trip to the Maldives, the current recommendation is to check whether their arriving airline is on the eligible list if they intend to take advantage of the faster clearance. If not, standard processing times should be expected regardless of the passenger's nationality.