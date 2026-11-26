Beijing to Irkutsk: The Return of the Trans-Mongolian Train

On November 25, a train departed Beijing, marking the end of a six-year hiatus in direct rail connections between China, Mongolia, and Russia. The vehicle was already in motion, crossing borders and scheduled to reach Irkutsk on November 27. This is not a newly invented route, but the reactivation of a service that operated until 2020, now returning in a limited, structured format. For travelers who view the journey as an experience rather than merely a transfer from point A to point B, this restart offers a tangible way to traverse the landscape across three nations.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain Passenger train

The Logic of the Connection

The route, designated as train ¾, links Beijing, Ulan Bator, and Irkutsk through a continuous technical corridor. While the three countries differ politically and culturally, the rail infrastructure treats the path as a single line. From Beijing, the train passes through Jingan and Erlian in China before entering Mongolia, where it stops at Zamyn-Uud, Sainshand, Choibalsan, Dzun-Hara, Darkhan, and Sukhbaatar. Upon entering Russia, passengers can disembark at Naukshy, Ulan-Ude, Slyudyanka, or the final stop, Irkutsk.

Each stop serves a specific function within the itinerary. They are not merely geographic coordinates but infrastructure nodes where the train halts to allow passengers to disembark, transfer, or simply observe the changing terrain. The shift in landscape is gradual rather than abrupt: the northern plains of China transition into the Mongolian steppe, which then gives way to the taiga slopes of Transbaikalia. This slow progression is central to the appeal of the route, allowing the geography to unfold in real time rather than being skipped over by air travel.

Comfort and Constraints

The rolling stock for these services consists of Chinese-manufactured wagons designed for long-haul travel. The composition includes standard compartment cars, enhanced comfort sleeping cars (SV), a dining car, and generator cars. The inclusion of a restaurant and higher-tier sleeping accommodations indicates that operators are planning for the comfort of passengers during extended hours on the road, rather than treating the service as a rapid transit solution.

However, the schedule is rigid. The train does not remain in Irkutsk indefinitely. After arriving on November 27, it departs for the return journey to Beijing on November 28. This tight turnaround between arrival and departure underscores that the service operates on a precise timetable, leaving little room for flexible waiting or ad-hoc exploration beyond the immediate vicinity of the station.

Schedule and Time Zones

Following this inaugural run, the service will operate weekly. From Beijing, the train departs at 07:27 on Wednesdays (local time). It arrives in Ulan Bator the following day at 14:35 and reaches Irkutsk on Friday at 14:55. The return journey begins from Irkutsk at 06:58 on Saturdays, arriving in Ulan Bator at 06:38 on Sundays and concluding in Beijing at 14:35 on Mondays.

Time zones add a layer of complexity to the experience. Irkutsk is three hours ahead of Beijing, while Ulan Bator is one hour ahead of Irkutsk. These differences affect the perception of duration. While the physical journey takes approximately two days, the shift in local time can make the trip feel subjectively shorter or longer depending on the direction of travel.

Context of Revival

This service is a revival of a route that previously connected Moscow and Beijing directly, passing through Irkutsk and Ulan Bator. That operation was suspended in February 2020 due to the pandemic. The current restart is not simply a return to the old status quo, but a test of whether the infrastructure and passenger demand have endured. For those seeking an alternative to aviation, the train offers a different kind of engagement with Asia. It is a method of traveling that exposes the logistics of the region and the distinct local rhythms of each city where the train pauses.