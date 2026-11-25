Bali Supermoon: Why the Nov 24 Tide Threatens Kuta and Nusa Penida

Visitors to Bali's most famous coastlines, including Kuta and Nusa Penida, are being advised of potential flooding between November 23 and 25. The warning comes from the Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics (BMKG), which identifies a specific astronomical alignment as the primary driver of the risk.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vyacheslav Argenberg, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Indonesia Beach

The threat centers on November 24, when a supermoon occurs. This phenomenon-the coincidence of a full moon and the Moon's closest approach to Earth-naturally intensifies tidal forces. However, the BMKG notes that the lunar cycle is not acting alone. Desak Made Pera Rosita Devi of the regional BMKG office explained that the forecast accounts for a combination of wind strength and wave height, which together create the conditions necessary for seawater to breach the shoreline and flood land-based areas.

Areas of Concern

The risk is not uniform across the island but is concentrated in six specific districts and cities. Beyond the tourist hubs of Kuta, South Kuta, and North Kuta, as well as Nusa Penida, the BMKG has flagged particular sectors within Denpasar, Gianyar, and Tabanan. This focused geography suggests that while the supermoon affects the region, the actual flooding depends heavily on local coastal topography and current weather patterns.

This is the second such alert in November, following a similar warning from November 8 to 11 tied to the new moon phase. For travelers and residents, the guidance from Indonesian authorities is straightforward: exercise increased caution and remain vigilant when near the shoreline during these peak tidal windows.