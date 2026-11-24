Turkey's 'Budget' Myth: Alcohol Now Costs Double the EU Average

For years, the formula for a budget-friendly holiday in the Mediterranean was simple: fly to Turkey, rely on "all inclusive," and stretch every euro further than you could in Western Europe. But recent data suggests that this equation is quietly breaking down, particularly for travelers who step outside the hotel walls. While Turkey remains cheaper than the European Union average for general accommodation and dining, the cost of alcohol has detached so sharply from the region that it has become one of the most expensive in the continent, rivaling even high-cost markets like Finland.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Karelj, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Russian tourists in Turkey

The Alcohol Price Disparity

According to Eurostat data cited by Euronews Business, Turkey's overall price level for hotel and restaurant services is 21.7% lower than the EU average. In most categories, this reinforces the country's reputation as a value destination. However, the segment for alcoholic beverages tells a radically different story. The consumer price index for alcohol in Turkey has reached 210.2 points, with the EU average set at 100. This means that, on average, alcohol costs more than double the EU standard.

To put this in perspective, the figures position Turkey alongside Finland (207 points) and significantly above other popular European holiday destinations. For comparison:

Turkey: 210.2 points

210.2 points Greece: 154.0 points

154.0 points Portugal: 107.1 points

107.1 points Spain: 90.1 points

90.1 points Italy: 81.9 points

The driver behind this disparity is not scarcity or tourism taxes alone, but a rigid fiscal structure. Turkey applies a heavy special consumer tax (ÖTV) and excise duties on alcohol, which authorities reindex every six months. The result is that a bottle of local wine or imported spirits in an Antalya supermarket can now cost more than equivalent products in Paris or Rome, undermining the expectation that everyday goods in Turkey should be affordable for foreign visitors.

Inflation Reshapes the Value Proposition

The broader economic context has accelerated this shift. While Turkey still offers value compared to ultra-high-cost destinations like Switzerland, the experience for budget-conscious travelers has changed dramatically over the last three years. Citing a study by tour operator Hotelplan, the Turkish publication Turizm Gazetesi notes that the country's reputation as a low-cost destination has eroded due to persistent hyperinflation.

Economic indicators paint a picture of rapid price escalation. Official annual inflation rates have hovered between 65% and 75% in recent years, with some economists estimating real inflation rates exceeding 100%. This has had a disproportionate impact on the service sector. Accommodation costs in major resort hubs like Antalya and Bodrum have nearly doubled in foreign currency terms over three years. Consequently, the average bill in Turkish cafés, especially when drinks are included, has now aligned with prices in Greece and Spain, erasing the traditional price advantage that once defined the Turkish holiday experience.

A Domestic Exodus to Egypt

The rising cost of living within the country has led to an unexpected trend: Turkish citizens themselves are increasingly bypassing their own coastlines in favor of Egypt. The domestic market, once the primary source of tourist revenue, is now losing its price competitiveness to neighboring destinations. For a Turkish family, a package holiday to Sharm El Sheikh under an "all inclusive" system can be 30% to 40% cheaper than staying at comparable Mediterranean resorts in Turkey. This dynamic has prompted tour operators to launch new charter programs from Istanbul and Ankara to the Red Sea, signaling a broader shift in regional travel patterns driven purely by cost efficiency.

What This Means for Travelers

For international visitors planning a trip to Turkey, the pricing landscape demands a different approach than in the past. The "all inclusive" model, once a convenient option, is now arguably the most financially prudent choice. In an environment where restaurant and bar prices are volatile and often higher than in Western Europe, a fixed package cost provides the only reliable way to control a budget. Those planning to dine out or purchase alcohol independently should adjust their expectations and budgets accordingly. The cost of beverages and food outside the hotel is no longer a bargain compared to the EU average, and in the case of alcohol, it is a premium expense. For travelers seeking the most cost-effective beach holidays, alternatives such as Egypt or visa-free destinations in Asia are currently offering more favorable price-to-quality ratios than Turkey, which has effectively moved upmarket in the eyes of both domestic and international budgets.